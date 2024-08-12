KEN LUDWIG'S SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD to Open Clague Playhouse 97th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Clague Playhouse will present Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood by Ken Ludwig, from Friday, September 13 through Sunday, October 6, 2024 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8PM and Sunday at 2PM.

Packed with thrills, romance, laughter, and immortal characters like Little John, Friar Tuck, and Maid Marian, Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood tells the enduring story of a hero of the people who takes on the ruthless powers that be. So get ready to duck a quarterstaff or two – you won't want to miss a moment of the swashbuckling fun!

Directed by Ron Newell, our cast features Jeremy Jenkins as Robin Hood, Monica Zach as Maid Marian, Bob Goddard as Friar Tuck, Daniel Young as Little John, Joyce Petersen as Deorwynn, John Lynch as Sir Guy of Gisbourne, Margaret Hnat as The Sheriff of Nottingham, Steven Schuerger as Prince John, our Ensemble: Victor Bernardo, Jon Fancher, Cat Kenney, and Peter Toomey.

*NEW for our 97th Season* A Talk-Back Discussion with the Cast & Crew after the show on Saturday, September 14th.

Admission is $21 for adults, $20 for seniors (60+), and $13 for students (any age with a valid ID) and may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6PM or visiting www.ClaguePlayhouse.org. Clague Playhouse is located at 1371 Clague Road in Westlake.

Limited FREE tickets for high school and college students are available for our Thursday performances. Call the Box Office at 440-331-0403 to reserve these free student tickets.

Comments