Imposters Theater Is Creating A New Home For Alternative Comedy In Cleveland

Imposters Theater is building a new home for alternative comedy in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Through a 30-day Kickstarter campaign that will end at 11am EST on Wednesday, July 27th, Imposters Theater hopes to raise enough money to meet the start-up needs of their new space.

"I'd like to give our performers the proper stage, lighting, sound, and seating that they and our future audiences deserve," stated Imposters Theater Founder and Creative Director, Michael Busch. "This new space is going to help us continue to foster the talents of our comedic community and allow us to have the room to get bigger and better."

The 30-day Kickstarter campaign is aimed to raise the necessary funds to renovate a new performance space in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. The new space will need a proper stage, lighting, sound, seating, etc. to ensure the Imposters Theater community can properly entertain audiences for years to come. There are a variety of fun rewards should anyone be able to contribute such as exclusive merchandise offerings, the naming of specialized drinks to be served at the theater and the naming of the bathrooms. Please visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/imposterstheater/imposters-theaters-new-comedy-space-in-cleveland-ohio, if you are able to contribute to the Kickstarter campaign.

Imposters Theater is Cleveland's home for improv, sketch and alternative comedy. Their goal is to foster a creative and inclusive space to support, showcase, educate and grow Cleveland's vibrant independent comedy scene. Imposters strives to amplify Northeast Ohio's unique comedic voices through a variety of shows, workshops, and classes from experienced performers & instructors with years of professional experience in the entertainment industry. For more information about the theater, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2186982®id=58&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.imposterstheater.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.