INTO THE WOODS, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM & More Set for Great Lakes Theater 2024-25 Season

Check out the lineup of six shows coming soon.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 3 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates
SHUCKED Composer Brandy Clark Confirms Spring Headline Tour Photo 4 SHUCKED Composer Brandy Clark Confirms Spring Headline Tour

INTO THE WOODS, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM & More Set for Great Lakes Theater 2024-25 Season

Great Lakes Theater has unveiled its six-production lineup for the 2024-25 season. Great Lakes Theater's sixty-third season is scheduled to run from September 2024 through May 2025 at Playhouse Square's Hanna and Mimi Ohio Theatres. 

GLT will launch its 2024-25 season with the enchanting Sondheim musical Into the Woods, presented in rotating repertory with Shakespeare's magical comic masterpiece, A Midsummer Night's Dream (September 27 – November 10, 2024), translated by Jeff Whitty in Partnership with Play On Shakespeare. Then, Northeast Ohio's favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol (November 24 - December 23, 2024), will ring in the holiday season. The second half of the season starts as GLT presents the playful prequel to Peter Pan, Peter and the Starcatcher (February 7 – March 2, 2025), and continues in the spring with Shakespeare's delightful romantic comedy, Twelfth Night (March 21 – April 6, 2025). The 2024-25 season will close with the uproarious backstage farce Noises Off (April 25 - May 18, 2025). 

Fee shares his excitement for the upcoming season, "This season, we're serving up an array of theatrical delights as we blend beloved classics, like Into the Woods and A Christmas Carol, with fresh takes on Shakespeare in A Midsummer Night's Dream and side-splitting comedies like Noises Off. You'll dive into playful adventures like Peter and the Starcatcher and rediscover Shakespeare's timeless wit in Twelfth Night. What truly thrills me is the variety of joyful experiences we will weave - from enchanted fairy tale forests to the exhilarating backstage pandemonium of a live show. We invite you to be transported, delighted and challenged by these remarkable pieces all season long!" 

The residents of Cuyahoga County, through a public grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture, provide generous support for Great Lakes Theater's 2023-24 season. Great Lakes Theater programming is also supported by the Ohio Arts Council, which receives support from the State of Ohio and the National Endowment for the Arts.  

Five of the company's 2024-25 season offerings (Into the Woods, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Peter and the Starcatcher, Twelfth Night and Noises Off) will appear in GLT's audience-friendly home at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square. A Christmas Carol will remain in its traditional Mimi Ohio Theatre setting.  

Enjoy exhilarating productions in an intimate theater setting. Great Lakes Theater's award-winning home at the Hanna Theatre features a visionary "Great Room" inspired design that integrates the artist and audience experience into a unified environment. Hanna patrons select from a variety of seating opportunities, including traditional theater seats, club chairs, lounge/bar seats, banquette couches, and private box seating. Arranged in an intimate 550-seat thrust configuration where the audience surrounds the stage, and no seat is further than 13 rows from the performance to create a unique, audience-friendly theatrical experience.

Great Lakes Theater will continue to afford patrons extraordinary access at every Hanna Theatre performance in 2024-25. The Hanna's doors always open sixty minutes before each show, allowing patrons to observe the complete pre-show preparation of GLT's actors and technical staff. Elements such as stage combat rehearsals, dance calls, prop/scenic pre-sets, technical cue rehearsals, and actor warm-ups are conducted in full view of patrons, offering GLT audiences an unprecedented glimpse into the theatrical process. A complete list of pre-/post-show enhancement programming is available at www.greatlakestheater.org

Subscriptions to Great Lakes Theater's 2024-25 season are on sale now. Adult subscriptions start as low as $210, and subscriptions for patrons 25 and under begin at $42. For complete information, patrons should call (216) 453-4458 or visit www. greatlakestheater.org.  

Single tickets will go on sale in July 2024. Regular-priced adult tickets will range from $20 - $89. Regular-priced youth tickets for the Hanna Theatre are $15 ($30 for A Christmas Carol in the Mimi Ohio Theatre) and will be available for all performances. 

Great Lakes Theater has brought the pleasure, power, and relevance of theater to the widest possible audience since 1962. The first resident company of Playhouse Square, GLT will celebrate its 43rd year in downtown Cleveland this season. On its main stage and through its extensive education programming, Great Lakes Theater impacts the lives of over 100,000 adults and students annually.




RELATED STORIES - Cleveland

1
BWW Q&A: Monica Torres of TU Ternura Molotov at LatinUs Black Box Theater Photo
BWW Q&A: Monica Torres of TU Ternura Molotov at LatinUs Black Box Theater

Monica is a native Puerto Rican pediatrician who graduated from San Juan Bautista School of Medicine in 1996 and finished her pediatric residency in 2000. She completed a postdoctoral fellowship in genetic epidemiology at Case Western Reserve.

2
NCCAkron & DTAA to Launch 5th Year of 21st Century Dance Practices Photo
NCCAkron & DTAA to Launch 5th Year of 21st Century Dance Practices

NCCAkron and The University of Akron School of Dance, Theatre, and Arts Administration announce the fifth year of 21st Century Dance Practices, a capsule series of classes taught by working dance artists.

3
Playhouse Square Establishes “Affiliate Company” Relationship with Karamu Hous Photo
Playhouse Square Establishes “Affiliate Company” Relationship with Karamu House

Playhouse Square has announced Karamu House as its first “affiliate company,” a designation for established, professional Northeast Ohio arts organizations that are significant to our cultural life and have a relationship with Playhouse Square.

4
Beck Center for the Arts Presents THE PORTRAIT SHOW Photo
Beck Center for the Arts Presents THE PORTRAIT SHOW

Beck Center for the Arts will display artwork by local artists. The Portrait Show is a free visual arts exhibition on view in Beck Center's main building now until February 26, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Playhouse Square Establishes “Affiliate Company” Relationship with Karamu HousePlayhouse Square Establishes “Affiliate Company” Relationship with Karamu House
Beck Center for the Arts Presents THE PORTRAIT SHOWBeck Center for the Arts Presents THE PORTRAIT SHOW
Dobama Theatre Launches FULL CIRCLE Community Engagement ProgramDobama Theatre Launches FULL CIRCLE Community Engagement Program
Watercolor Paintings by Kenneth C. Beck On View At Beck Center For The ArtsWatercolor Paintings by Kenneth C. Beck On View At Beck Center For The Arts

Videos

The Cleveland Orchestra Previews Beethoven's Fifth Video
The Cleveland Orchestra Previews Beethoven's Fifth
The Encores! Orchestra Rehearses JELLY'S LAST JAM Video
The Encores! Orchestra Rehearses JELLY'S LAST JAM
Watch Highlights of Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton and Grey Henson in TICK, TICK... BOOM! Video
Watch Highlights of Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton and Grey Henson in TICK, TICK... BOOM!
View all Videos

Cleveland SHOWS
Tu Ternura Molotov in Cleveland Tu Ternura Molotov
LatinUs Theater Company (2/16-3/03)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Beautiful, the Carole King Musical in Cleveland Beautiful, the Carole King Musical
Beck Center For the Arts (7/12-8/11)
AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN in Cleveland AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN
Dobama Theatre (1/26-2/18)
Caroline, or Change in Cleveland Caroline, or Change
Renaissance Theatre (5/24-6/02)
A Doll's House, Part 2 in Cleveland A Doll's House, Part 2
Beck Center For the Arts (5/31-6/30)
SOMETHING CLEAN in Cleveland SOMETHING CLEAN
Dobama Theatre (3/08-3/30)
Ratime in Cleveland Ratime
Cassidy Theatre (2/09-2/25)
Brahms's Fourth Symphony in Cleveland Brahms's Fourth Symphony
Severance Music Center (3/07-3/09)
A Chorus Line in Cleveland A Chorus Line
Renaissance Theatre (3/02-3/10)
Elgar’s Cello Concerto in Cleveland Elgar’s Cello Concerto
Severance Music Center (4/11-4/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You