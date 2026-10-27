Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Regional Premiere is Coming to Beck Center
How to Dance in Ohio, runs in the Senney Theater from December 4, 2026 through January 3, 2027.
Beck Center for the Arts will present the regional premiere of the second production of its 2026-2027 Theater Season, the Broadway musical, How to Dance in Ohio.
Based on the documentary, How to Dance in Ohio follows a group of teens with autism as they prepare for a dance that will challenge their comfort zones, expectations, and ideas of independence. As they navigate friendships, family dynamics, and first love, they discover what it means to go on this adolescent journey. A musical with a ton of heart, it celebrates all identities and human dynamics.
With a production team that includes Sarah Nelson as Musical Director, Caitlin Reilly Miller* as Choreographer, Libby White* as Production Stage Manager, Cheri DeVol as Scenic and Lighting Designer, Susanne Houstle as Costume Designer, and Carlton Guc as Sound Designer, this production is sure to hit all the right notes. The cast representing the students depicted in the documentary include Nash Feiler, Oberlin College Conservatory of Music Theater’s Emerson Taylor and Tony Fritzgerald III, Rose Schwochow, Sabrina Maristela, Blithe Pluger, and Simeon Schmitt with Leah Jennings*, and Stephen Mitchell Brown* playing the adults. Please note * denotes member of Actors’ Equity Association.
Because of Beck Center's Creative Arts Therapy program this institution is well positioned to produce this piece and that so closely aligns with our mission. Founded in 1994, Beck Center’s Creative Arts Therapies (CAT) program was the first community-based program of its kind in Ohio. Each week, our credentialed therapists work with over 3,500 individuals on-site and across 70+ partner organizations, including schools, hospitals, social service agencies, and retirement communities. The mission is to enhance quality of life through the arts—helping individuals of all ages and abilities express themselves, build skills, and connect through creativity. We proudly offer Music Therapy, Art Therapy, and adapted programming in music, theater, and visual arts.
How to Purchase Tickets
Curtain times for How to Dance in Ohio are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Preview performances are 7:30 p.m. the Thursday before opening night, with general admission seating for just $15. Smart Seats are available for each performance at just $15 per person. Regular adult pricing starts at $43 each, Seniors at $39 each and Students at $20 each. Children are $17 each. Individual tickets for professional theater have a fee of $3 added per ticket. For more information on the 2026-2027 Theater Season please visit beckcenter.org.
How to Dance in Ohio, runs in the Senney Theater from December 4, 2026 through January 3, 2027. Added performances are Saturday, December 5, 12, 2027 at 2:30 pm ONLY. Thursday, December 10, 17, 2026. Matinee at 2:30 pm AND 7:30 pm on Saturday December 19, 2026. Sunday, December 27 has a 2:30 pm and a 7:30 pm curtain. Saturday, January 2, 2027 has a matinee at 2:30 pm ONLY. Special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). Regionally produced premiere.
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