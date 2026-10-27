HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Regional Premiere is Coming to Beck Center

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Beck Center for the Arts will present the regional premiere of the second production of its 2026-2027 Theater Season, the Broadway musical, How to Dance in Ohio.

Based on the documentary, How to Dance in Ohio follows a group of teens with autism as they prepare for a dance that will challenge their comfort zones, expectations, and ideas of independence. As they navigate friendships, family dynamics, and first love, they discover what it means to go on this adolescent journey. A musical with a ton of heart, it celebrates all identities and human dynamics.

With a production team that includes Sarah Nelson as Musical Director, Caitlin Reilly Miller* as Choreographer, Libby White* as Production Stage Manager, Cheri DeVol as Scenic and Lighting Designer, Susanne Houstle as Costume Designer, and Carlton Guc as Sound Designer, this production is sure to hit all the right notes. The cast representing the students depicted in the documentary include Nash Feiler, Oberlin College Conservatory of Music Theater’s Emerson Taylor and Tony Fritzgerald III, Rose Schwochow, Sabrina Maristela, Blithe Pluger, and Simeon Schmitt with Leah Jennings*, and Stephen Mitchell Brown* playing the adults. Please note * denotes member of Actors’ Equity Association.

Because of Beck Center's Creative Arts Therapy program this institution is well positioned to produce this piece and that so closely aligns with our mission. Founded in 1994, Beck Center’s Creative Arts Therapies (CAT) program was the first community-based program of its kind in Ohio. Each week, our credentialed therapists work with over 3,500 individuals on-site and across 70+ partner organizations, including schools, hospitals, social service agencies, and retirement communities. The mission is to enhance quality of life through the arts—helping individuals of all ages and abilities express themselves, build skills, and connect through creativity. We proudly offer Music Therapy, Art Therapy, and adapted programming in music, theater, and visual arts.

How to Purchase Tickets

Curtain times for How to Dance in Ohio are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Preview performances are 7:30 p.m. the Thursday before opening night, with general admission seating for just $15. Smart Seats are available for each performance at just $15 per person. Regular adult pricing starts at $43 each, Seniors at $39 each and Students at $20 each. Children are $17 each. Individual tickets for professional theater have a fee of $3 added per ticket. For more information on the 2026-2027 Theater Season please visit beckcenter.org.

How to Dance in Ohio, runs in the Senney Theater from December 4, 2026 through January 3, 2027. Added performances are Saturday, December 5, 12, 2027 at 2:30 pm ONLY. Thursday, December 10, 17, 2026. Matinee at 2:30 pm AND 7:30 pm on Saturday December 19, 2026. Sunday, December 27 has a 2:30 pm and a 7:30 pm curtain. Saturday, January 2, 2027 has a matinee at 2:30 pm ONLY. Special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). Regionally produced premiere.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 11 Hrs 57 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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