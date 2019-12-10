HE'S LOST HIS MARBLES Announced At Baldwin Wallace University's Gamble Auditorium

The Arts Management Association of Baldwin Wallace University, presents He's Lost His Marbles on February 23, 2020. In a concert filled with some of the weirdest musical theatre songs you've ever heard, He's Lost His Marbles is guaranteed to give you a night you'll never forget! Hear all of your favorite songs by Daniel Ruffing, from "I Want To Be Tall" to "Road Work Ahead!"

Showcasing music that has been performed on stage at Feinstein's/54 Below and featured by Youtuber Jenna Marbles, the concert is directed by Cleveland and New York City director/designer, Jack-Anthony Ina, with music direction by Milwaukee based music director, Lindsay Miller. Assisting the director is BroadwayWorld Cleveland 2018 Best Actress in a Musical Winner, Sarah Farris, with stage management by Cleveland based stage manager, Christian Andrews.

The concert features performances by Felix Albino, Jack Brudos, Kaitlyn Carr, Andy Faria, Sarah Farris, Jordyn Freetage, Audrey Hare, Nadina Hassan, Autumn Key, Retta Laumann, Claire Marie Miller, Ricky Moyer, Grace Oddo, Ethan Peterson, Emily Polcyn, Victoria Shell, and Natalie Steen.

He's Lost His Marbles runs one night only at Baldwin Wallace University's Gamble Auditorium (96 Front Street, Berea, OH 44017) on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 7:00pm. Tickets and information are available at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php'show=109423.

Daniel is a Junior Arts Management & Entrepreneurship major at Baldwin Wallace University, and his music has been heard by millions of people around the world. His songs "I Want To Be Tall" and "Aries and Virgo" were featured on popular YouTuber Jenna Marbles' channel, and his most recent song "Rise and Shine" went semi-viral over the course of 24 hours. He has multiple musicals in development, and dreams of having a show on Broadway.





