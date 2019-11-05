Great Lakes Theater's Production Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To Playhouse Square

The stage of the Mimi Ohio Theatre, Playhouse Square will glow with good spirits and time-honored tradition when Great Lakes Theater (GLT) presents its 31st anniversary production of Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol, running November 29 - December 22, 2019. The production has delighted more than 750,000 people in its history, making it one of northeast Ohio's most-loved and best-attended holiday events.



Great Lakes Theater's 31st anniversary production of A Christmas Carol is generously supported by the The John P. Murphy Foundation and US Bank. The production media sponsor for the season's anniversary production is R43 Limited. Great Lakes Theater is supported in part by the residents of Cuyahoga County through a public grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Additionally, the Great Lakes Theater 2019-20 Season is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically.



Freedman's adaptation of A Christmas Carol is presented as a story within a story. The fictitious Cleaveland family gathers in its Victorian-era parlor on Christmas Eve to read Mr. Dickens' book. As Mrs. Cleaveland reads the story to her family, her youngest child, Master William, re-imagines familiar faces...





