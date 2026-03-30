Great Lakes Theater Concludes Season with MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON

🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Great Lakes Theater (GLT) concludes its 64th season with the madcap mystery, Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B, running April 24 – May 10, 2026, in the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square. A familiar face to GLT audiences from her many performances on the Hanna stage, Maggie Kettering directs the production with a script from playwright Kate Hamill.

“We never seem to be able to quit Holmes and Watson. Sir Arthur’s original model of the seemingly mismatched duo always holds. Why?” asks Kettering. “Holmes and Watson return the world to right in what feels like an ever-complex, antagonistic ecosystem. They swim in improbabilities and impossible scenarios - but always manage to straighten out the tangle. In this version, Kate Hamill views the character paradigm through the prism of a female Holmes and Watson, circa 2021 London – a world still battered by the horrors and isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. So into our own tangled circumstances, we discover a Ms. Holmes and a Ms. Watson – different, yes – but at heart, the same. And we gleefully wait for them once again to set the world back to rights.”

About the Production

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic detective duo is catapulted into a wild, modern-day adventure. Follow Sherlock Holmes and Joan Watson, quirky, codependent roommates turned unconventional crime-fighting team, as they navigate mysteries, mayhem and a little pandemic fog. This fast-paced, highly theatrical escapade reimagines the world’s greatest sleuthing partnership with bold new energy. Who’s solving who? Find out as they face a cunning adversary who just might hold all the cards. Mystery has never been so clever or so much fun!

The cast features actors both familiar and new to GLT audiences, Yadira Correa*, Jodi Dominick*, Emjoy Gavino* and Rex Young*. The creative team features Scenic Designer Jeff Herrmann; Costume Designer Yvonne Miranda; Lighting Designer Jason Fassl; Sound Designer & Composer Joshua Schmidt; Wig & Hair Designer Nicholas Lynch-Voris; Fight Director Nick Steen; Intimacy Director Laura Welsh; Production Stage Manager Nicki Cathro* and Assistant Stage Manager Dayne Sundman*.

Special Events & Experience Enhancement Programming

Check out the rich series of audience enrichment opportunities available for Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B:

Director’s Night: Pre-show conversation with Producing Artistic Director, Sara Bruner, and Director of Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B, Maggie Kettering, at the first Friday evening preview. (starts at 6:30 p.m.)

Salon Thursdays: Weekly pre-show discussions with GLT artists. (starts at 6:30 p.m.)

Playnotes Discussions: Saturday matinee pre-show talks with a guest scholar. (starts at 12:30 p.m.)

Ice Cream Social Sundays: Enjoy a London theatre tradition brought stateside and get discounted ice cream at Sunday matinees.