Great Lakes Theater Announces The Cancellation Of AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'

Due to the unpredictable nature of COVID-19 at this time, Great Lakes Theater (GLT) is unable to ensure the consistent delivery of its upcoming performances of Ain't Misbehavin'. As a result, GLT is cancelling this scheduled production for its 2021-22 season. Current ticketholder options for the cancelled production include full refunds, an exchange credit valid through the theater's 2022-23 season, and/or tax-deductible ticket donation opportunities. Outreach to current ticketholders is ongoing.

"We are committed to producing this fantastic show," said Charles Fee, GLT Producing Artistic Director. "We wish to do so when the time is right, and we cannot wait to bring this incredible team of artists back to our Hanna stage. We are currently looking into the next opportunity to make this happen."

Great Lakes Theater looks to finish the 2021-22 season as planned with the productions of Much Ado About Nothing in March and Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps in May. GLT will continue to monitor and share definitive updates on any necessary future action. The health and safety of patrons, artists, and staff remains Great Lakes Theater's top priority.

Great Lakes Theater, the first resident company of Playhouse Square, has brought the pleasure, power and relevance of classic theater to the widest possible audience since 1962. On its mainstage and through its extensive educational programming, Great Lakes Theater impacts the lives of over 100,000 adults and students annually.