Ensemble Theatre Presents The Return Of THE COLOMBI NEW PLAYS FESTIVAL

Ensemble Theatre has shared details for the 2024 Colombi New Plays Festival as it returns to Cleveland for its first in-person festival since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's festival will be a series of free readings of new works at various Northeast Ohio locations.

WEEKEND ONE

March 29th & 30th, 7:30 PM

Performing Arts Center at Notre Dame College

4545 College Rd.

South Euclid, OH 44121

March 29th

Reunion by Rannigan Walsh (45min)

Split Decision by Kitty Dubin (25min)

March 30th

Heaven's Gate by Berenice Kleiman (10min)

I Can't Even Hear What You're Saying to Me Right Now by Jonathon Morgan (15min)

Nudity Required by Agnes Herrmann (10min)

It's My Party by Kitty Dubin (15min)

Powerball by Berenice Kleiman (10min)

WEEKEND TWO

April 5th & 6th, 7:30 PM

April 7th, 3:00 PM

Sanctuary of Disciples Christian Church

3663 Mayfield Rd

Cleveland Hts., OH 44121

April 5th

In The Dance of Stars by Ife Gail Young (45min)

Gold Steamer by Rannigan Walsh (10 min)

April 6th

Beached by Ed Walsh (20min)

Katydids by Agnes Herrmann (10min)

Goodnuf by Ed Walsh (15min)

April 7th

Set In Stone by Cindy Dettelbach (45min)

Keepers of the Flame by Cindy Dettelbach (10min)

WEEKEND THREE

April 12th & 13th, 7:30 PM

April 14th, 2:00 PM

The Marinello Little Theatre at John Carroll University

1 John Carroll Blvd

University Heights, OH 44118

April 12th

Just You Wait by Molly McFadden (65min)

April 13th

Every Year Until Now by Jeanne Madison (80 min)

April 14th