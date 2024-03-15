Ensemble Theatre Presents The Return Of THE COLOMBI NEW PLAYS FESTIVAL

This year's festival will be a series of free readings of new works at various Northeast Ohio locations.
Ensemble Theatre has shared details for the 2024 Colombi New Plays Festival as it returns to Cleveland for its first in-person festival since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
March 29th & 30th, 7:30 PM
Performing Arts Center at Notre Dame College
4545 College Rd.
South Euclid, OH 44121
March 29th
March 30th
April 5th & 6th, 7:30 PM
April 7th, 3:00 PM
Sanctuary of Disciples Christian Church
3663 Mayfield Rd
Cleveland Hts., OH 44121
April 5th
April 6th
April 7th
April 12th & 13th, 7:30 PM
April 14th, 2:00 PM
The Marinello Little Theatre at John Carroll University
1 John Carroll Blvd
University Heights, OH 44118
April 12th
April 13th
April 14th
