Downtown Canton Scavenger Hunt Starts June's First Friday At CMA!

The Canton Museum of Art announces Downtown Canton Scavenger Hunt as a way for participants to explore Downtown Canton's public art & culture.

Inspired by CMA's current featured exhibit, Mort Künstler: "The Godfather" of Pulp Fiction, teams will explore the exhibit and Canton's public art and culture as they work their way through adventure clues- completing tasks and photo challenges with their smart phones. Downtown Canton Scavenger Hunt will start on June's First Friday (June 4th, 2021) and run through July 3rd, 2021.



The Downtown Canton Scavenger Hunt is completely free and will start and end at CMA's front desk and pre-registration for timed tickets will be required as part of the hunt. Participants can reserve their timed tickets at https://www.cantonart.org/reservetickets

Participants will need to download the free GooseChase app on Google Play or the App Store and enter a game code to start. Game code is 97BEZ4. After downloading the app, adventure clues and photo challenges will be given. This will be a walking scavenger hunt taking place at the museum and around several blocks of downtown Canton. It will take around 1-2 hours to complete- participants are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes. Once participants have completed their scavenger hunt they will be eligible to receive a free CMA t-shirt - shirts and sizes are available on a first come, first served basis. All ages are encouraged to participate and masks and social distancing will be required while inside of CMA.