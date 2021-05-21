Downtown Canton Scavenger Hunt Starts June's First Friday At CMA!
Teams will explore the exhibit and Canton's public art and culture as they work their way through adventure clues.
The Canton Museum of Art announces Downtown Canton Scavenger Hunt as a way for participants to explore Downtown Canton's public art & culture.
Inspired by CMA's current featured exhibit, Mort Künstler: "The Godfather" of Pulp Fiction, teams will explore the exhibit and Canton's public art and culture as they work their way through adventure clues- completing tasks and photo challenges with their smart phones. Downtown Canton Scavenger Hunt will start on June's First Friday (June 4th, 2021) and run through July 3rd, 2021.
The Downtown Canton Scavenger Hunt is completely free and will start and end at CMA's front desk and pre-registration for timed tickets will be required as part of the hunt. Participants can reserve their timed tickets at https://www.cantonart.org/reservetickets