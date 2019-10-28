Cleveland Public Theatre and Teatro Público De Cleveland Present A XMAS CUENTO REMIX

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) and Teatro Público de Cleveland (TPC) present the National New Play Network (NNPN) Rolling World Premiere of A Xmas Cuento Remix, by Maya Malan-Gonzalez, composition and arrangements by Emiliano Valdez and Daniel Valdez, directed by Holly Holsinger. The play will be performed in English with some Spanish by TPC ensemble members and will run December 5 - 21, 2019 in CPT's James Levin Theatre.

¡Este no es el cuento navideño de la abuela! Teatro Público de Cleveland blows the roof off with this Latino culture and modern music-infused take on Dickens' classic Christmas tale. Performed in English and Spanish.

In partnership with the National New Play Network (NNPN), A Xmas Cuento Remix is produced at Cleveland Public Theatre as part of a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere. Other partnering theatres are Milagro Theatre (Portland) and 16th Street Theater (Chicago). For more information, please visit www.nnpn.org.

According to Teatro Público de Cleveland's Leadership Committee (Chair - Mónica A. Cerpa Zúñiga, Vice Chair - Alisha M. Caraballo; Ernesto Luna Camargo, Letitia Lopez, Gilberto Peña, and Blanca Iris García Rivera Salva): "Teatro Público de Cleveland proudly celebrates six years since our official launch in 2013. We celebrate our diversity, our love and commitment to do theatre that is nurturing and aspirational, and we celebrate and are grateful to our community which has provided its continuous support since the company was created. This holiday season, we are presenting our first musical production, A Xmas Cuento Remix, and we couldn't be more proud to be part of a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere. We can't wait to share this vibrant production with Cleveland; A Xmas Cuento Remix provides a fresh perspective on time-honored holiday traditions, combining strong female leads, modern music, and holiday cheer."

Get tickets at www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501. Group discounts are available-call the Box Office to inquire. (Reserve early! - CPT never charges any ticket fees, ever.)





