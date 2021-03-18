Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cleveland Public Theatre Presents TEST FLIGHT 2021

Featuring 4 virtual staged readings by Northeast Ohio artists as part of CPT's New Play Development Program.

Mar. 18, 2021  
Cleveland Public Theatre Presents TEST FLIGHT 2021

Cleveland Public Theatre has announced the Test Flight 2021 series. Test Flight is a multi-week series showcasing new work on its way to full production, presented as virtual staged readings this season.

Test Flight provides artists the opportunity to co-produce original works-in-progress and encourages risk-taking and an entrepreneurial spirit towards creating new work. CPT's New Play Development Program is intended to move projects forward, whether through full productions at CPT, receiving larger exposure, or participating in touring performances or Fringe Festivals.

Test Flight 2021 takes place from March 25 - April 16 via Zoom on Thursdays at 7:00pm (ET) and Fridays at 8:00pm (ET), showcasing work that is extraordinary aesthetically, thematically, or in the process used to create the work. Show titles and descriptions are listed below and available at: https://www.cptonline.org/performances/seasons/2020-2021/category/series/test-flight/


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Dance Break Pillow
May Break Into Song Onsie
BroadwayWorld Tote bag

Related Articles View More Cleveland Stories
Cleveland Institute Of Music Turns 100, Extends Paul Hogless Contract Into 2028 Photo

Cleveland Institute Of Music Turns 100, Extends Paul Hogle'ss Contract Into 2028

Near West Theatre Presents LES MISERABLES Photo

Near West Theatre Presents LES MISERABLES

Cleveland Play House Presents THEATRE THURSDAY: ONWARD! Photo

Cleveland Play House Presents THEATRE THURSDAY: ONWARD!

Student Blog: Spring Performance Season Heating Up - Frostys World #11 Photo

Student Blog: Spring Performance Season Heating Up - Frosty's World #11


More Hot Stories For You

  • Finn Wittrock, Aaron Lazar, Chris Parnell and More to Take Part in THE JACK JONES CHILDREN'S LITERACY GALA
  • Theatre Memphis Announces Spring Events and Offerings
  • Theatre Memphis to Offer 2021 Summer Camp
  • Playhouse on the Square Announces Winners of Young Playwriting Competition