Cleveland Public Theatre Presents TEST FLIGHT 2021

Cleveland Public Theatre has announced the Test Flight 2021 series. Test Flight is a multi-week series showcasing new work on its way to full production, presented as virtual staged readings this season.

Test Flight provides artists the opportunity to co-produce original works-in-progress and encourages risk-taking and an entrepreneurial spirit towards creating new work. CPT's New Play Development Program is intended to move projects forward, whether through full productions at CPT, receiving larger exposure, or participating in touring performances or Fringe Festivals.

Test Flight 2021 takes place from March 25 - April 16 via Zoom on Thursdays at 7:00pm (ET) and Fridays at 8:00pm (ET), showcasing work that is extraordinary aesthetically, thematically, or in the process used to create the work. Show titles and descriptions are listed below and available at: https://www.cptonline.org/performances/seasons/2020-2021/category/series/test-flight/