Cleveland Public Theatre Presents Pandemonium 2021

Cleveland Public Theatre Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan presents Pandemonium 2021-CPT's annual benefit and theatrical spectacular-on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Pandemonium transforms the CPT campus into a labyrinth of theatre, dance, visual art, and performance in every corner. Tickets are all-inclusive, featuring fabulous local food, free valet, and complimentary drinks served all night long. A feast for the eyes, mind, appetite, and imagination-Pandemonium proceeds benefit CPT's groundbreaking artistic work and life-changing education programs.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pandemonium 2020 was adapted into Awakenings: A Virtual Gala, an experience that took guests inside the labyrinth-from the comfort of their own homes. With the generosity of CPT's 2020 PAN Award Honoree Micki Byrnes, Awakenings: A Virtual Gala premiered a one-hour special, Awakenings, A Celebration of Cleveland Public Theatre, on WKYC Channel 3, followed by a virtual After-Party on Zoom.

While no one can predict what September will look like, CPT is excited to use learnings from this year to create an experience Pandemonium guests (both old and new) will be thrilled to discover.

This year, CPT honors Randell McShepard (Vice President of Public Affairs and Chief Talent Officer for RPM International Inc) with the 2021 PAN Award, recognizing his advocacy for equity and inclusion, the environment, and our Greater Cleveland community.

Click here to view videos and event pages from past Pandemoniums.

Pandemonium 2021 is Saturday, September 18

Tickets will be available for purchase in July. Proceeds support CPT's groundbreaking artistic work and life-changing education programs.