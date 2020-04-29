Cleveland Play House Launches #BeBrilliant Virtual Series

Cleveland Play House has launched a new virtual series! The #BeBrilliant series features artists who were involved with their production of Every Brilliant Thing talking about what is keeping them going during this time.

Take a look at the first three videos in the series below!

Every Brilliant Thing offers an uplifting and eye-opening look at mental illness, depression and suicide through this surprising and immersive theatrical experience. This story reminds us of all the wonderful things that make life worth living.





