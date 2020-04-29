Shutdown Streaming
Cleveland Play House Launches #BeBrilliant Virtual Series

Cleveland Play House has launched a new virtual series! The #BeBrilliant series features artists who were involved with their production of Every Brilliant Thing talking about what is keeping them going during this time.

Every Brilliant Thing offers an uplifting and eye-opening look at mental illness, depression and suicide through this surprising and immersive theatrical experience. This story reminds us of all the wonderful things that make life worth living.



