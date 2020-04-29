Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Cleveland Play House Launches #BeBrilliant Virtual Series
Cleveland Play House has launched a new virtual series! The #BeBrilliant series features artists who were involved with their production of Every Brilliant Thing talking about what is keeping them going during this time.
Take a look at the first three videos in the series below!
Every Brilliant Thing offers an uplifting and eye-opening look at mental illness, depression and suicide through this surprising and immersive theatrical experience. This story reminds us of all the wonderful things that make life worth living.