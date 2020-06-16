Cleveland Orchestra Performs at Healthcare Facilities Across the City

According to Cleveland.com, Cleveland Orchestra members recently performed a concert at the Cleveland Clinic.

Lynne Ramsey, the first assistant principal violist, "I can't save lives or make protective equipment or a vaccine, but I can provide live music."

The lunchtime concert called "Salute to Healthcare Heroes" was performed in the hospital's Miller Pavilion.

In addition to Ramsey, the concert featured Cellist Ralph Curry and violinists Takako Masame and Miho Hashizume. The quartet performed a mix of Dvorak, Mozart and Piazzolla, which Ramsey described as both calming and entertaining.

"They don't need to be bombarded with too many decibels," she said. "They need something soothing."

In addition to this concert, other members of the orchestra performed for workers at the University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center. Other musicians appeared throughout the day at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest and three locations in the MetroHealth system.

The concerts are set to continue at the same locations for multiple performances through mid-July.

For now, the concerts feature string players, who have instruments that can be played while wearing masks.

Read more on Cleveland.com.

Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories

More Hot Stories For You