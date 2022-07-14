Clague Playhouse's Red Barn Youth Theater Returns To The Stage This Month

The Red Barn Youth Theater at Clague Playhouse returns to the stage this July with two one-act plays: "Snow White Lite" and "High-Rise High Jinks" on July 22-24, 2022.

"Snow White Lite" by Jacob Dorn is an easy, breezy adaptation of the classic fairy tale.

The FIVE dwarves don't need help with cooking or cleaning, so they hand Snow White a plunger and put her to work. When the wicked Queen, disguised in Groucho glasses, tries to finish her off, a quick response from Prince Heimlich saves her, and the day! Featured in our cast are Chloe Alvis, Harper Brown, Penelope Chancellia Chin-Albert, Eden Garcia, Jake Hunter, Kendall Maggie Hunter, Kennedy Minear, Rebecca Newton, Cece Pisanelli.

The play is directed by Richard Lynch.

In the comedy, "High-Rise High Jinks" by Ken Preuss, you'll discover that apartment living can be complex and full of surprises through these five short plays about folks living in the same high-rise building. Featured in our cast are Jake Hunter, Sarah Kamrass, Scarlett Loach, Kennedy Minear, Ricky Schuler with special guest appearances by Greg Dziama and Richard Lynch. The play is directed by Dr. Greg Dziama.

The plays run on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, July 24 at 2:00 p.m. Reserved seat tickets are $12 for ages 13 and up, $8 for ages 12 and below and may be purchased by calling the Box Office 440-331-0403 Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6 p.m or visiting www.clagueplayhouse.org.