Cirque Us Will Perform RagTag: A Circus in Stitches at Wizbang Theater

Cirque Us will perform "RagTag: A Circus In Stitches" presented by Wizbang Theater on September 16th, 17th & 18th. Tickets are now on sale for $15 at wizbangtheater.com/tickets, where more information is also available.

Join this RagTag group of thread-barren, yarn-spinning characters as they explore a new patchwork world. You'll be entwined with their group of mismatched artists as they stitch together a tapestry of talents! Cirque Us is a multifaceted circus company that produces and tours full length, original work, and provides educational resources, such as workshops and camps to people of all ages and abilities.

Cirque Us was founded in 2016 by a group of eight professional circus artists and friends who wanted to combine their unique voices to tell their own stories. Since their first show, Cirque Us has gained national attention in the circus community. Cirque Us started a small group of friends who quite literally stitched a show together using recycled materials and old car tires to create their first show "One Man's Trash". Throughout the years, the company has slowly but surely begun to grow, adding a few more shows every tour, improving the quality of the production, and for the first time, playing at a Fringe Festival!

RagTag: A Circus in Stitches features 6 circus acrobats hailing from across the United States. The performers have a collective resume including Circus Smirkus, The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, AIDA Cruises, The Midnight Circus, Circus Aotearoa & graduates from the National Centre for Circus Arts (London), and the New England Center for Circus Arts (Vermont).