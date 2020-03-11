Chamber Music Society Issues Statement Regarding Events During Covid-19 Outbreak

CMSD President Steve Wogaman's has issued update from the Chamber Music Society concerning the Covid-19 outbreak:

"Due to concerns about the coronavirus (Covid-19), the Vera Quartet and pianist Meng-Chieh Liu are unable to travel to Michigan for their Curtis on Tour concerts this weekend.

Instead, they will perform their program in the Curtis Institute of Music's lovely Field Concert Hall (pictured below) on Friday evening, March 13, at 7:30 pm, with the performance live-streamed from Philadelphia to the CMSD audience here in Michigan via 'YouTube Live.'

This special webcast will be accessible via most computers, tablets and smart phones, and will begin with a pre-concert talk by Curtis Institute faculty member David Ludwig at 7:00 PM. The video recording of the complete concert will remain accessible online for our audience members all day Saturday and Sunday as well. Be sure to turn your sound on...

And here is the link to this free live stream concert:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIDffmGiHP0

If you're here in Michigan and feeling up to it, you can still make a night of it on Friday!

All interested patrons are invited to join us in person at The War Memorial in Grosse Pointe Farms on Friday evening, March 13 to experience this concert through the Patriot Theater's state-of-the-art digital projection and audio system, which is used regularly for the Metropolitan Opera's Live in HD and other spectacular Fathom Events. (We tested it out today, and it's wonderful!)

The Patriot Theater will open for seating at 6:30 PM, and best of all, no admission will be charged!

If you bought advance tickets to the March 13, 14 or 15 concerts at the War Memorial in Grosse Pointe, the Village Theater in Canton or Oakland University's Varner Recital Hall, our staff will be in touch with you soon to process a refund or exchange."





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories

More Hot Stories For You