Celebrate America This July 4 With WONDERFUL TOWN

Two sisters. One incredible city. Unlimited possibilities. Mercury Theatre Company continues our travels aboard the SS Mercury, arriving in New York City for the Comden and Green classic, Wonderful Town, July 1 at 7:00 PM and July 4 at 2:00 PM.

Featuring a cast of 15, led by Kelvette Beacham and CorLesia Smith as Ruth and Eileen Sherwood, and a rare onstage appearance by Artistic Director Pierre Brault, Wonderful Town captures the thrill of chasing one's American dreams like no other musical. With a score chock-full of swinging tunes by the effervescent Leonard Bernstein and the incomparable Betty Comden and Adolph Green, Wonderful Town is a perfect way to celebrate the best of our great nation!

As a special thank you to all who serve our Country in the Military or Armed Forces, Mercury Theatre Company will offer fickets to all active and retired Military members and their families for the July 4th, 2 pm performance of the great American musical, Wonderful Town. Call the MTC Box Office or visit www.mercurytheatrecompany.org for more information, 216-771-5862.