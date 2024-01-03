Canton Ballet Debuts New Website

A vital resource for students and the community.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

Canton Ballet Debuts New Website

Canton Ballet unveiled its latest digital endeavor with the launch of its brand-new website, designed to provide visitors with an engaging and user-friendly experience. The website, accessible at cantonballet.com, is dedicated to redefining how the community engages with Canton Ballet online, providing seamless navigation to explore its rich educational offerings, current programming, and upcoming performances.
 

“With the launch of our new website, made possible through the support of ArtsinStark, we are excited to offer our community a dynamic and accessible hub for all things Canton Ballet,” said Joy L. Raub, Executive Director for Canton Ballet. “This digital transformation represents our commitment to enhancing our online presence, providing easier access to our organization's diverse offerings.”
 

The website's user-centric design intends to simplify access to the School of Canton Ballet enrollment information and ticket purchasing for upcoming public performances. Additionally, it will serve as a repository for educational initiatives, current events, news releases, and a wealth of additional resources.
 

“We believe that this new design will not only elevate our audience's experience with the Ballet but will also serve as a vital resource for current and future students, as well as the wider community,” remarked Jennifer Catazaro Hayward, Artistic Director for Canton Ballet.
 

The launch of the website coincides with the anticipation of Canton Ballet's upcoming semester and spring performances of Come Dance With Me! on April 12 & 14, which promise to captivate audiences with Big Band favorites by the John Trapani Big Band and a World Premiere of a ballet by Canton Ballet alumnus Zachary Catazaro.
 

For further information and to explore the new Canton Ballet website, visit cantonballet.com.


ABOUT CANTON BALLET

Canton Ballet has fostered an appreciation of the art of dance throughout the region for almost 60 years. Under the artistic direction of Jennifer Catazaro Hayward and executive direction of Joy L. Raub, the Ballet is regarded as one of the most admired pre-professional dance companies in Ohio, and its School provides the highest quality of instruction for all ages and skill levels, from toddlers to adults. Each year, Canton Ballet performs public and school performances at the Canton Palace Theatre for audiences to enjoy.

 

Performance listing details follow:

 

COME DANCE WITH ME!

Friday, April 12, 2024, at 7:00 PM
Sunday, April 14, 2024, at 2:00 PM
Canton Palace Theatre


Canton Ballet welcomes The John Trapani Big Band for an unforgettable night of familiar classics — the band's farewell Canton performance — and the World Premiere of Zachary Catazaro's new ballet.
 

 

All programs are subject to change.



