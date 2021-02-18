BorderLight Festival Returns As An Outdoor, Open Air Festival

The BorderLight International Theatre + Fringe Festival announces a call for performing artists, street and circus performers, multimedia creators and more for the 2021 event, which will feature a fully outdoor program with virtual options. BorderLight launched in 2019 as a biennial summer festival and will return to downtown Cleveland July 22-24, 2021.

The "fringe" is the open submission part of the festival-application is free, deadline is March 5. As one of 100s of fringe festivals worldwide, the BorderLight Festival Fringe serves as a platform for independent artists and companies to showcase their work and engage new audiences as part of a vibrant festival environment. The festival is a paid opportunity; BorderLight provides venue and operations support, and artists are compensated through a box office split, with 70% of box office proceeds going back to artists.

BORDERLIGHT 2021 - A THEATRE FESTIVAL FOR A CHANGED WORLD: Under the guidance of public health advisors, the BorderLight Festival has been reimagined as a hybrid outdoor and virtual event, with performances to take place on open air stages, green spaces, and other outdoor locations that allow for social distancing. The festival will also host interactive and virtual options to be enjoyed remotely, as well as site-specific experiences. View 2021 Festival trailer.

CALL FOR ARTISTS - BORDERLIGHT FESTIVAL FRINGE: The festival seeks performances that are suitable for outdoor and open-air venues, as well street theatre, buskers, and virtual productions from a wide variety of genres. These include (but are not limited to): Theatre, Physical Theatre, Dance Theatre, Circus, Cabaret, Children's Theatre, Solo Performance, Performance Art, Puppetry, Immersive Experiences, Musicals, Multimedia work, Spoken Word, Roaming Performance, Stand Up Comedy, Streamed or live-streamed digital ­­work, Audio Plays, Site-Specific performances, and more!

Application deadline is March 5. Learn more and apply at: borderlightcle.org/fringe-apply-2021

ABOUT BORDERLIGHT: Founded in 2015 by Dale Heinen and Jeffrey Pence, BorderLight's mission is to present visionary international theatre and build cross-cultural understanding. The BorderLight Festival debuted in 2019 as a biennial summer event. In the inaugural year, BorderLight hosted 40 unique productions and special events featuring artists from 8 countries and across the US. BorderLight is a member of the US Association of Fringe Festivals (USAFF) and World Fringe Network.

For more information, visit www.borderlightcle.org.