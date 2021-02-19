Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Blank Canvas Theatre Presents MAKE THEM HEAR YOU: A Celebration Of Black Artistry In Musical Theatre

The show will include Blank Canvas actors singing some of the most influential music created by or performed by Black artists.

Feb. 19, 2021  

Blank Canvas Theatre has created a safe and socially responsible way to bring LIVE theatre back to Cleveland to celebrate and honor Black History Month!

Blank Canvas Theatre presents MAKE THEM HEAR YOU, a Celebration of Black Artistry in Musical Theatre, a LIVE Multimedia, Drive-in Theatre Experience.

The event takes place on February 26 & 27.

The show will include Blank Canvas actors singing some of the most influential music created by or performed by Black artists. This drive-in show will feature a full live band, some of your favorite BCT performers, and the lighting and projection design that you have come to love. As well as our friends at NINJA CITY selling food and drinks! What better way to celebrate and honor Black History Month? Our last two shows sold out fast. So get your tickets, drive in, experience something new, and help support LIVE theatre!

To purchase tickets for this show CLICK HERE.


