Beck Center For The Arts To Produce MEAN GIRLS High School Version

Beck Center Youth Theater teen students will rule the halls and cafeteria like only drama queen teens can in Mean Girls High School Version.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

Beck Center For The Arts To Produce MEAN GIRLS High School Version

Beck Center for the Arts, one of the oldest continuously running Youth Theater programs in the nation is proud to announce the Mean Girls High School Version during the 75th Youth Theater Season.

 

Beck Center Youth Theater teen students will rule the halls and cafeteria like only drama queen teens can in Mean Girls High School Version. Sarah Clare, Associate Director of Theater Education, shares, “It is such a joy to get to work on a show that I love, based on a movie I love, with students and a creative team that I love. These kids blow me away with their incredible talents in rehearsal. I can't wait for these kids to prove that when it comes to the potential of young performers, that [their] limit does not exist!”

 

Beck Center for the Arts' Youth Theater alumni include Michael Chernus (Orange Is the New Black, Manhattan, Severance); Dee Hoty (three-time Tony Nominee); Isabela Merced (The Last of Us, Dora and the Lost City of Gold); Rory O'Malley (Hamilton, Tony Nominee, Book of Mormon); and Daniel Reichard (Drama Desk Nominee, Jersey Boys).

 

Ticket prices are $15 Adult/Senior, and $13 Children/Student (ages 18 & under). Great for ages 13 and up. Please reserve tickets at beckcenter.org, call 216.521.2540 or simply stop by Beck Center Customer Service in person.

 

Mean Girls The High School Version's book was by written by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Neil Benjamin. This live theater piece is based on the Paramount Pictures film Mean Girls. Directed by Sarah Clare with Music Direction by Heidi Herczeg, and Choreography by Emma Victoria Clark, this production runs March 15-24, 2024 in the Senney Theater. There is a Student Matinee on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Curtain times for the remainder are Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday performances at 3:00 p.m.

 

Audiences follow Cady Heron as she navigates the transition from growing up on an African savanna, to the wild and vicious ways of suburban Illinois. She takes on The Plastics, led by the vicious and beautiful Regina George. But, when Cady and her friends devise a "Revenge Party" to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

 

This show is produced with special arrangement by Music Theatre International (MTI).

 

Entire season lineup available at: beckcenter.org/youth-theater.




Recommended For You