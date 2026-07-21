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Beck Center for the Arts to Present ACCESSIBLE EXPRESSIONS with Art Possible Ohio

The exhibition is on view now through September 13, 2026.

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Beck Center for the Arts to Present ACCESSIBLE EXPRESSIONS with Art Possible Ohio

Beck Center for the Arts will present Accessible Expressions, a collaboration with Art Possible Ohio, on view now through September 13, 2026, in the Berkey Courtyard.

Celebrating its 31st anniversary, Accessible Expressions Ohio (AEO) is a statewide adjudicated exhibition featuring artwork by 58 Ohio artists with disabilities. Founded in 1986, Art Possible Ohio works alongside artists of all ages with disabilities to advocate for accessibility and inclusivity, advance careers in the creative sector, build community, and improve the academic achievement of Ohio's students through arts integration. By bridging arts and disability, its programs and services promote inclusive spaces and accessible opportunities for Ohioans.

Through this collaboration, Beck Center continues its commitment to accessibility, inclusion, and creating opportunities for all artists to share their work with the community. This exhibition is free and open to the public for all ages.

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