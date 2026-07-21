Beck Center for the Arts to Present ACCESSIBLE EXPRESSIONS with Art Possible Ohio
The exhibition is on view now through September 13, 2026.
Beck Center for the Arts will present Accessible Expressions, a collaboration with Art Possible Ohio, on view now through September 13, 2026, in the Berkey Courtyard.
Celebrating its 31st anniversary, Accessible Expressions Ohio (AEO) is a statewide adjudicated exhibition featuring artwork by 58 Ohio artists with disabilities. Founded in 1986, Art Possible Ohio works alongside artists of all ages with disabilities to advocate for accessibility and inclusivity, advance careers in the creative sector, build community, and improve the academic achievement of Ohio's students through arts integration. By bridging arts and disability, its programs and services promote inclusive spaces and accessible opportunities for Ohioans.
Through this collaboration, Beck Center continues its commitment to accessibility, inclusion, and creating opportunities for all artists to share their work with the community. This exhibition is free and open to the public for all ages.
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A Christmas Carol: The Musical
Ohio Star Theater (11/18-12/15) PHOTOS
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Lerner and Loewe's Brigadoon
Porthouse Theatre (7/24-8/09)
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Dr. Seuss'' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Palace Theatre Columbus (12/08-12/13)
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Guys & Dolls
Renaissance Theatre (8/01-8/09)
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A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum
Near West Theatre (4/16-5/02)
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Elijah: Prophet of Fire
Ohio Star Theater (5/15-11/05) PHOTOS VIDEOS
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Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Cassidy Theatre (8/07-8/23)
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Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
Canton Palace Theatre (10/01-10/01)
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Ragtime
Near West Theatre (7/17-8/02)
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Rush at Rocket Arena
Rocket Arena (9/17-9/18)