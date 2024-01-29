Beck Center for the Arts Presents THE PORTRAIT SHOW

Beck Center for the Arts will display artwork by local artists. The Portrait Show is a free visual arts exhibition on view in Beck Center's main building now until February 26, 2024. Beck Center will host a FREE artists' reception on Friday, February 23, 2024 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Daniels Lounge.

The Portrait Show includes dozens of expressive portraits in painting, drawing and sculpture by Justin Brennan, Dan Corrigan, Adrian Eisenhower, Bernadette Glorioso, Kurt Hallsman, Billy Ritter, and Bob Walls.

Melinda Placko, curator of The Portrait Show and Associate Director of Music and Visual Arts, shared, “This exhibition offers work by seven contemporary Cleveland artists. Some are self-taught, others classically trained. All are fearlessly expressive in their chosen medium, including soft graphite, drippy paint, wood-fired ceramic, patterned fabrics, layered collage, glitter and Lake Erie sand."

This exhibition is free, open to the public, and appropriate for all ages. To view The Portrait Show, please visit Beck Center's Hoffman-Stach Gallery on the first floor of the main building on the campus in Lakewood. Sales are arranged through Customer Service in person, or at 216.521.2540. For more information on this exhibition please visit beckcenter.org.

To find out more about Beck Center visual arts classes for all ages please visit beckcenter.org. Classes are available for registration today.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Beck Center for the Arts thanks their 90th season marquee sponsor, First Federal of Lakewood.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and community programming.