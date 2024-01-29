Beck Center for the Arts Presents THE PORTRAIT SHOW

The Portrait Show is a free visual arts exhibition on view in Beck Center's main building now until February 26, 2024.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 3 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates
The Cleveland Orchestra Hands Out 2024 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Service in the Arts Awa Photo 4 The Cleveland Orchestra Hands Out 2024 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Service in the Arts Awards

Beck Center for the Arts Presents THE PORTRAIT SHOW

Beck Center for the Arts Presents THE PORTRAIT SHOW

Beck Center for the Arts will display artwork by local artists. The Portrait Show is a free visual arts exhibition on view in Beck Center's main building now until February 26, 2024. Beck Center will host a FREE artists' reception on Friday, February 23, 2024 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Daniels Lounge.

The Portrait Show includes dozens of expressive portraits in painting, drawing and sculpture by Justin Brennan, Dan Corrigan, Adrian Eisenhower, Bernadette Glorioso, Kurt Hallsman, Billy Ritter, and Bob Walls.

Melinda Placko, curator of The Portrait Show and Associate Director of Music and Visual Arts, shared, “This exhibition offers work by seven contemporary Cleveland artists. Some are self-taught, others classically trained. All are fearlessly expressive in their chosen medium, including soft graphite, drippy paint, wood-fired ceramic, patterned fabrics, layered collage, glitter and Lake Erie sand."  

This exhibition is free, open to the public, and appropriate for all ages. To view The Portrait Show, please visit Beck Center's Hoffman-Stach Gallery on the first floor of the main building on the campus in Lakewood. Sales are arranged through Customer Service in person, or at 216.521.2540. For more information on this exhibition please visit beckcenter.org.

To find out more about Beck Center visual arts classes for all ages please visit beckcenter.org. Classes are available for registration today.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Beck Center for the Arts thanks their 90th season marquee sponsor, First Federal of Lakewood.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and community programming.



RELATED STORIES - Cleveland

1
Dobama Theatre Launches FULL CIRCLE Community Engagement Program Photo
Dobama Theatre Launches FULL CIRCLE Community Engagement Program

Dobama Theatre has announced the launch of a new community engagement initiative - the FULL CIRCLE program. This new venture connects members of communities represented in the scripts Dobama produces to both artists during the rehearsal process and to patrons through audience engagement offerings.

2
Review: AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN at Dobama Photo
Review: AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN at Dobama

What did our critic think of AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN at Dobama? Dobama bills itself as the area’s Off-Broadway theatre.  It is “dedicated to premiering important new plays by established and emerging playwrights in professional productions of the highest quality. Through theatrical production, community engagement, and education programming, Dobama nurtures the development of theatre artists and builds new audiences for the arts while provoking an examination of our contemporary world.”

3
Watercolor Paintings by Kenneth C. Beck On View At Beck Center For The Arts Photo
Watercolor Paintings by Kenneth C. Beck On View At Beck Center For The Arts

Beck Center for the Arts displays the artistic work of local artists, including those created by the namesake of the institution. Watercolor Paintings by Kenneth C.

4
Beck Center for the Arts Launches Free Eclipse Event Photo
Beck Center for the Arts Launches Free Eclipse Event

Beck Center for the Arts invites the public to a free Eclipse event on the Lakewood, Ohio campus on Monday, April 8, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You

Dobama Theatre Launches FULL CIRCLE Community Engagement ProgramDobama Theatre Launches FULL CIRCLE Community Engagement Program
Watercolor Paintings by Kenneth C. Beck On View At Beck Center For The ArtsWatercolor Paintings by Kenneth C. Beck On View At Beck Center For The Arts
Beck Center for the Arts Launches Free Eclipse EventBeck Center for the Arts Launches Free Eclipse Event
Ohio Contemporary Ballet Performs CLEVELAND INSPIRATIONS Next MonthOhio Contemporary Ballet Performs CLEVELAND INSPIRATIONS Next Month

Videos

The Cleveland Orchestra Previews Beethoven's Fifth Video
The Cleveland Orchestra Previews Beethoven's Fifth
Go Behind The Scenes Of Recording The Cleveland Orchestra Video
Go Behind The Scenes Of Recording The Cleveland Orchestra
Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
View all Videos

Cleveland SHOWS
Tu Ternura Molotov in Cleveland Tu Ternura Molotov
LatinUs Theater Company (2/16-3/03)Tracker PHOTOS
City Noir in Cleveland City Noir
Severance Music Center (4/04-4/06)
MIDDLETOWN in Cleveland MIDDLETOWN
THE HELEN THEATRE (2/21-3/02)
Caroline, or Change in Cleveland Caroline, or Change
Renaissance Theatre (5/24-6/02)
Sibelius's Second Symphony in Cleveland Sibelius's Second Symphony
Severance Music Center (3/21-3/23)
SIGNIFICANT OTHER in Cleveland SIGNIFICANT OTHER
Dobama Theatre (4/26-5/19)
Kanneh-Mason Plays Schumann in Cleveland Kanneh-Mason Plays Schumann
Severance Music Center (2/29-3/02)
Brahms's Fourth Symphony in Cleveland Brahms's Fourth Symphony
Severance Music Center (3/07-3/09)
Elgar’s Cello Concerto in Cleveland Elgar’s Cello Concerto
Severance Music Center (4/11-4/13)
SOMETHING CLEAN in Cleveland SOMETHING CLEAN
Dobama Theatre (3/08-3/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You