Beck Center for the Arts Launches Free Eclipse Event

The event is on Monday, April 8, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

Beck Center for the Arts invites the public to a free Eclipse event on the Lakewood, Ohio campus on Monday, April 8, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Beck Center is hosting the event as a Community Eclipse Ambassador on behalf of the Great Lakes Science Center who assisted in preparing this FREE event. Although this day is filled with science, there will be live performances, arts experiences, community mural, drumming, and more for all to participate in and enjoy.

Beck Center for the Arts' President & CEO, Cindy Einhouse, stated, “Beck Center looks forward to welcoming the community to our campus to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event. Our organization prides itself on being a welcoming and inclusive gathering space, and April 8 will be a great day to have people of all ages and abilities here, free of charge, for fun arts activities related to the solar eclipse.”

April 8, 2024 Schedule: 1:00 p.m. Event Begins with Check-In/Activities/Get Glasses/Food Available; 1:58 p.m. Eclipse Begins; 3:15 to 3:20p.m. Max Eclipse; 4:00 p.m.Big Finish Band End; and 4:30 p.m.Event Concludes

All ages are welcome. Please RSVP for this free event at BeckCenter.org.




