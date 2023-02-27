Beck Center For The Arts To Present CINDERELLA BALLET This March

Beck Center for the Arts to stage the upcoming Dance Education Production, Cinderella Ballet. Choreographed by Associate Director of Dance Education Melanie Szucs, this piece includes 65 students in the cast, ages 7-18.

This hour-long ballet production is perfect for adults and children of all ages and is filled with colorful costumes and sets. A retelling of this classic fairytale in dance features students from Beck Center Dance Education. We meet Cinderella as she copes with her domineering stepmother and zany stepsisters. We watch her transformation into a beautiful princess surrounded by dancing mice, birds, horses, and magical fairies, including her Fairy Godmother. Follow her to the festive ball which ends at midnight. And finally, we will celebrate with her as she is reunited with her handsome prince!

Melanie Szucs says, "Beck Center dance education's production of Cinderella is a retelling of the classic fairytale through dance. The ballet features the beautiful music of Prokofiev along with some added surprises. This is perfect for families and those new to dance. I invite you to journey with Cinderella as she copes with her domineering stepmother, and zany stepsisters. See her transformation into a beautiful princess surrounded by dancing mice, birds, horses, and magical fairies including her Fairy Godmother. Follow her to the festive ball which ends at midnight. And finally, celebrate with her as she is reunited with her handsome prince!"

The part of Cinderella is being shared by sisters Elise and Paige Thomas. Marissa Ferner and Cassidy Cipollo will share the role of the Fairy Godmother. And Beck alumni and current faculty member Alexandra Cassidy will portray the Stepmother in this production.

This limited showing of Cinderella Ballet will take place in Music and Creative Arts Therapy Building (MCAT) Oatey Stage at 7:30 pm on Saturday, March 25, 2023, and Sunday, March 26 2022, at 3:00 pm, Friday, March 31 at 7:30 pm, as well as Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 pm, Sunday, April 2 at 3:00 pm. Tickets for the will go on sale to the public on March 6, 2023.

Beck Center is also proud to present Sensory-Friendly performances on Thursday, March 30, but both are already sold out.

Tickets for these performances are available for purchase March 6, 2023, and cost $12 for children and $14 for adults. Please call Customer Service for more details at 216-521-2540 or visit BeckCenter.org.

Patrons are also invited to attend Noises Off at Beck Center, a fantastical farce, running March 24 to April 16, 2023, the Studio Theater.

Beck Center is located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. For more information visit beckcenter.org, or call Beck Center Customer Service at 216.521.2540 x10.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and community education programming.