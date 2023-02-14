Beck Center For The Arts Presents WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LAND OF THE DEAD

Beck Center for the Arts has announced a perfect zombie comedy for all ages, William Shakespeare's Land of the Dead. As one of the oldest continuously-running Youth Theater programs in the nation, this 74th season includes a fabulously fun story to chase away winter blues.

William Shakespeare's Land of the Dead was written by John Heimbuch, with direction by Dusten Welch. Running March 3 to March 12 in the Studio Theater, this killer thriller comedy will delight audiences of all ages. A "true and accurate account of the 1599 Zombie Plague" that took place backstage at the Globe, Shakespeare and the Lord Chamberlain's men must sacrifice their artistic pride, and scientific philosophy as a relentless horde of zombies overtake the stage. As the affliction spreads through London, the Globe is placed in quarantine and the survivors within must fight for their lives. Can they escape? Is there a cure? Is artistic integrity ever worth dying for? William Shakespeare's Land of the Dead combines history and horror complete with wayward clowns, quarreling advisers, and wonderful nods to Shakespearean tragedies.

Dusten Welch, director, says, "Heimbuch masterfully combines the play's fun and witty dialogue with a sense of pure campy humor straight out of classic zombie flicks. It has been an absolute delight to explore this play alongside the young and talented cast at Beck Center for the Arts! With all of the Shakespearean quotes amidst a zombie ridden landscape, William Shakespeare's Land of the Dead is the perfect fit for anyone who loves history, sword fighting, and zombies!"

Performances run March 3 to March 12, 2023 in Beck Center's Studio Theater.

Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m., Sunday performances at 3:00 p.m. Ticket prices are $14 Adult/Senior, and $12 Children/Student (ages 18 & under). Please reserve tickets at beckcenter.org, call 216.521.2540 or simply stop by Beck Center Customer Service in person. Student Matinee is Thursday, March 9 at 10:00 am. Please contact Customer Service at 216-521-2540 to schedule your student group today.