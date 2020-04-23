Beck Center For The Arts Launches Online Mini-Session for Spring 2020

Beck Center for the Arts has announced the first online only arts educational programing in its 86 year history. During the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic Beck Center sees and meets the needs in the community for arts as a healing tool, stress reliever for people of all ages, and a way to come together, virtually.

Through the arts individuals and families can improve their health and well-being during this crisis. As an example, in a private music session the experience is tailored to specific personal goals, be that stress management or fostering a new interest. Ed Gallagher, Director of Education at Beck Center for the Arts for over 25 years, as well as a trained music therapist says, "I invite you to bring us into your home with our Beck@Home classes this spring. Our online mini-session is a great way to get creative with others in our community as we gather in our digital classrooms and studios at home."

In lieu of in-person classes, lessons, and arts education programming, Beck Center's Education team has curated 18 classes, running April 27 to June 6, 2020, online. There are classes in each art form, from Kids-N-Tunes to ballet, cartooning, acting, and more. Each class is around 30-45 minutes each week and has several ways to engage, so the student can work on the course material when it works best for them. These classes will take place on platforms like Zoom and/or Google Classroom, and other already proven education resources. Classes are open to continuing students, and new students. Registration is available now through May 8.

Beck Center is located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland, as well as anywhere you access the internet. For more information visit beckcenter.org/education-programming or call Beck Center Customer Service at 216.521.2540 x10, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., EST.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.





