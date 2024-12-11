Baldwin Wallace University Appoints Jennifer Hemphill as Professor of Music Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Baldwin Wallace University's nationally recognized Music Theatre program has appointed of Jennifer Hemphill as professor of music theatre and music theatre director.

Hemphill, who currently serves as dean of the Conservatory for the Performing Arts and is former chair of music theatre at Stephens College in Missouri, will join BW's prestigious program in August.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Hemphill to help lead our program into its next chapter," said Susan Van Vorst, dean of BW's Conservatory of Performing Arts. "Her unique combination of Broadway experience and intentional desire to pursue teaching and academic leadership makes her ideally suited to prepare our students for successful careers in professional theatre."

Before her transition to academia, Hemphill performed on Broadway, in National Tours, throughout Europe, and with regional theatres and symphony orchestras. She holds a BFA from the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University and an MFA from Kent State University, a specialized program for professional actors transitioning to a focus on teaching and directing.

"I am excited to join an elite music theatre program in an incredible city for performing arts," Hemphill said. "I share BW's focus on strong training based on current industry standards and I'm eager to foster and grow the deep professional partnerships and industry connections that give students incredible stage experiences. While the stature and legacy of the program are invaluable, so is the opportunity to reassess, recalibrate, and reimagine what might be possible in the next chapter."

Hemphill joins a BW program that has appeared on a raft of "best" lists including, most recently, The Hollywood Reporter's "25 Best Drama Schools in the World" and Backstage magazine's list of "The top college musical theater programs in the U.S."

Performance opportunities abound with robust partnerships for off-campus professional stage experience at Great Lakes Theater/Idaho Shakespeare Festival, Playhouse Square, Beck Center for the Arts and The Cleveland Orchestra, just to name a few.

The annual New York City showcase for seniors is attended by 200 industry professionals, including agents, managers, casting directors, modeling agencies and TV/film studios, resulting in the majority of BW students landing representation year after year.

Looking ahead, BW will stage the regional premiere of "Waitress: The Musical" as part of the BW/Beck Center collaboration in February 2025 and [title of show] at Playhouse Square in April.

