BWW Review: ROY BERKO: HERE AND THERE IN CLEVELAND ENTERTAINMENT at Cleveland Area
BECK CENTER, VERB BALLETS, DOBAMA, BLANK CANVAS, INTERPLAY and more....
BECK BROADWAY ALUMS IN CONCERT Beck Center has a sterling reputation of cultivating talented performers who go on to success in hit Broadway shows and associated tours. Some of the theatre's alums will perform in a virtual engagement which runs March 5 to March 28, 2021, as part of Beck Center for the Arts' 87th Professional Theater Season. Performers include Kathleen Rooney Faubel, Rory O'Malley, Max Chernin,
Colton Ryan, Cassie Okenka, Rebecca Pitcher, Corey, Keri Rene' Fuller and Libby Servais. For information visit beckcenter.org.
Reservations are required. For complimentary tickets (contributions are encouraged) go to https://www.beckcenter.org/shows/bbalums and click on "purchase tickets." ••••••••• VERB BALLET PERFORMS ON-LINE Verb Ballets, Going Solo performance premiering on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 7:00pm ET. An encore recording of the performance will be available for 48 hours after the premiere. ••••••• DOBAMA PRODUCES SHORT FILMS Over the course of the season Dobama Theatre will release professionally produced short films featuring memorable monologues from Dobama productions and notable contemporary playwrights. These videos are initially exclusively available to 20/21 Members free of charge during the first weeks of each short film's debut. Films are then released for general viewing with a Pay-What-You-Can donation. Featuring some of your favorite Cleveland actors. ON THE GRILL (starring Dorothy Silver)
GOODNIGHT, TYLER (starring Lisa Louise Langford)
GROUNDED (by George Brant, performed by Anjanette Hal)
THE LAND OF OZ (based on the book by L. Frank Baum book and lyrics
by George Grant, music by Nathan Motta, performed by Calista Zajac)
SIGNIFICANT OTHER (PERFOMRED BY DAN HENDROCK)https://www.dobama.org/soliloquy •••••••••••• BLANK CANVAS TO PERFORM LIVE! Blank Canvas Theatre presents MAKE THEM HEAR YOU: A Celebration of Black Artistry in Musical Theatre--A LIVE Multimedia, Drive-in Theatre Experience TWO NIGHTS ONLY!, FEBRUARY 26 & 27, Friday & Saturday at 8pm
Rated: PG-13
Run time: 60 mins (no intermission) The safety of both our audience and actors has been and will always be our number one priority, so we invite you to join us for a no-contact, socially responsible, multimedia performance in the 78th Street Studios parking lot. Our show will include Blank Canvas actors singing some of the most influential music created by or performed by Black artists. This drive-in show will feature a full live band, some of your favorite BCT performers, and the lighting and projection design that you have come to love. As well as our friends at NINJA CITY selling food and drinks! What better way to celebrate and honor Black History Month? Our last two shows sold out fast. So, get your tickets, drive in, experience something new, and help support LIVE theatre! $40 per vehicle*
Advance sale only, so get your tickets NOW! All parking is first-come, first-served.
Parking lot opens at 7:15 for the 8pm show. To purchase tickets for this show CLICK HERE •••••••••••• FRENCH CREEK THEATRE PRESENTS 2021 OUTDOOR SEASON(patrons will be required to wear masks and encouraged to social distance)"Ordinary Days" music by Adam Gown
June 4th, 5th, & 6th @ Lakeview Park - FREE show Ordinary Days tells the story of four young New Yorkers whose lives intersect as they search for fulfillment, happiness, love, and cabs."A Year With Frog & Toad"
July 30th, 31st, & August 1st @ Miller Nature Preserve-Ticketed Event Waking from hibernation in the Spring, Frog and Toad plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sledding and learn life lessons along the way."The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]"
August 20th, 21st, & 22nd @ Carlisle Reservation - Ticketed Event Featured are all 37 of Shakespeare's plays, meant to be performed in 97 minutes, by three actors. Fast paced, witty, and physical, it's full of laughter for Shakespeare lovers and haters alike. "Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe"
September 17th, 18th, & 19th @ Vermilion River Reservation Bacon Woods Amphitheatre Edgar Allan Poe stands alone in the flickering darkness of his mind, trying desperately to convince himself-and us- that he's not mad. Enter the world of Poe and Check your heartbeat at the door.
•••••••••••• BORDERLIGHT INTERNATIONAL THEATRE + FRINGE FESTIVAL The BorderLight International Theatre + Fringe Festival announces a call for performing artists, street and circus performers, multimedia creators and more for the 2021 event, which will feature a fully outdoor program with virtual options, in downtown Cleveland on July 22 through 24, 2021. The "fringe" is the open submission part of the festival-application is free, deadline is March 5. As one of 100s of fringe festivals worldwide, the BorderLight Festival Fringe serves as a platform for independent artists and companies to showcase their work and engage new audiences as part of a vibrant festival environment. The festival is a paid opportunity; BorderLight provides venue and operations support, and artists are compensated through a box office split, with 70% of box office proceeds going back to artists. The festival seeks performances that are suitable for outdoor and open-air venues, as well as street theatre, buskers, and virtual productions from a wide variety of genres. These include (but are not limited to): Theatre, Physical Theatre, Dance Theatre, Circus, Cabaret, Children's Theatre, Solo Performance, Performance Art, Puppetry, Immersive Experiences, Musicals, Multimedia work, Spoken Word, Roaming Performance, Stand Up Comedy, Streamed or live-streamed digital work, Audio Plays, Site-Specific performances, and more!
Application deadline is March 5. Learn more and apply at: borderlightcle.org/fringe-apply-2021 ••••••••••••• OHIO SHAKES FESTIVAL'S LADY MOLLY: THE MURDER AT MATHIS CAFE
|
|
|
In Script Club, we examine three plays that touch on the themes of the Maltz Museum exhibition THE NOTORIOUS RBG. Participants will need advance copies of each script, to prepare for group (Zoom) discussion on the first Thursday of March-May. Sessions, moderated by Faye Sholiton, will begin at 1:00 p.m., running approximately 75 minutes. For Maltz Museum members, there is no charge. For non-members, registration is $5.00 per session.
THURSDAY, MARCH 4 1:00 p.m.: PHOTOGRAPH 51, by Anna Ziegler
INTERPLAY THEATER AND MALTZ MUSEUM PRESENTS IN SCRIPT CLUB
Most people credit Watson and Crick for discovering the double helix in 1953. But it was British chemist Rosalind Franklin who years earlier illuminated their path.. Award-winning playwright Anna Ziegler pulls back the curtain to repair a long-ignored injustice. Scripts available on Amazon.com THURSDAY, APRIL 1 1:00 p.m.: THE GREEN BOOK, by Calvin Alexander Ramsey
Ramsey's thoughtful and thoroughly engaging play takes us to a troubled Jefferson City, MO, 1953, where the blows of race hatred meet the power of basic human decency. Scripts will be available through the Museum. THURSDAY, MAY 6 1:00 p.m.: GLORIA - A LIFE, by Emily Mann
Gloria Steinem's life has been an open book for more than five decades. It began with her magazine feature as an undercover Playboy Bunny, ran through her advocacy in Ms. Magazine and continues with her ongoing activism in the women's movement. Scripts available on Amazon.com •••••••••••