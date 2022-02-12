BWW Review: MICHAEL CAVANAUGH: THE MUSIC OF BILLY JOEL AND ELTON JOHN at State Theatre

Cleveland native, Michael Cavanaugh, has been called the "New Voice of the American Rock and Roll Songbook." He came to national fame when he was handpicked by Billy Joel to star in his Broadway musical MOVIN' OUT.

Cavanaugh appeared in the Broadway show for three years, logging over 1300 performances, and receiving both Tony and Grammy nominations.

In THE MUSIC OF BILLY JOEL AND ELTON JOHN, which was on stage at the State Theatre for one night, the handsome, youngish-looking and charismatic Cavanaugh sings and plays some of the greatest hits of the two rock piano legends. Included are Piano Man, Rocket Man, Bennie and the Jets, Movin' Out, I'm Still Standing, and My Life.

How did Cavanaugh gain his fame? The story goes, "When he was 7, his parents bought a piano and he began playing immediately. He played his first club show at age 12. By age fourteen, Cavanaugh was playing keyboard with bands at weddings and other events several nights a week. In January 1999, Cavanaugh had the opportunity to play in Las Vegas, where he happened to catch the attention of Billy Joel." And, as the song goes, he was "Movin' Out."

Besides his theatrical performances, he appears with symphony orchestras playing music, not only songs of Billy Joel and Elton John, but those of John Lennon, Paul McCarthy, Paul Simon, Neil Diamond and James Taylor.

Cavanaugh has synesthesia. As explained when doing a media interview, "When I hear a note of C, I see the color red in my mind's eye. A is blue, F is gray. Growing up I thought everyone was like this."

The local concert was a combination of music, comments by Cavanaugh, and some audience participation, consisting of singing and clapping.

Most of the music segments found the performer accompanied by his five-piece band.

Cavanaugh's comments paid homage to his Cleveland, western burbs, Midpark High School roots. His loyalty to his hometown was stressed when he related that during the Broadway run of MOVIN' OUT he was made aware that the touring production of the show would be coming to 216/440. He made arrangements for his Great White Way standby to take his place, while he came home to perform.

Even his back-up band consists mainly of Ohioans.

Those attending the concert hoping that, like his performance in MOVIN' OUT, you would be able to hear his fine voice, clear articulation and beautiful piano playing, would have been disappointed. Most of the evening was a loud rock concert, with sound and lighting fitting that type of venue, rather than allowing for the clear hearing of the words to the songs.

The large audience, seemed to really be into the goings on, clapping, singing, hooting and giving every song explosive applause.