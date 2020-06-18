BWW Previews: THEATER NEWS FROM HERE AND ELSEWHERE: BALDWIN WALLACE, OHIO SHAKESPEARE, KARAMU, CHAGRIN VALLEY LITTLE THEATRE, OTTERBEIN & KENT STATE AND MORE…

BW'S ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES



Five years ago, Baldwin Wallace University produced Angels in America, which had a significant impact on the audience but also on the lives of those who worked on it. When they were faced with a lack of creative outlets due to present pandemic, the cast discussed reuniting to read the show.



In that spirit, they invite you to a broadcast staged reading of the show. on Wednesday, June 24 via private Live Stream 8:00pm EST (7:00 CST, 6:00pm MST, 5:00pm PST).



To access the live performance, the cast is asking that you give a donation of ANY size to The Black AIDS Institute by visiting https://blackaids.org/donate/ or by texting "BlackAIDS" to 91999. After you have donated, email a screenshot or receipt of your donation to angelsreading4bai@gmail.com and you will receive the private info to access the live stream.



OHIO SHAKESPEARE presents ROBIN HOOD: AN ADVENTURE WITH MUSIC



On Saturday May 27th at 11:00am, Ohio Shakes comes to your living room as a live radio play, fit for the whole family to enjoy together.

In collaboration with The Hudson Library & Historical Society, they will present their original production ROBIN HOOD: AN ADVENTURE, WITH MUSIC.



Tune to the Library's Facebook page. It will also be live streamed on the Ohio Shakes Facebook page.



Not a Facebook person? They are recording the performance and post it here the next day.



ASK QUESTIONS OF OTTERBEIN AND KENT STATE THEATRE FACULTIES



Faculty from theatre programs at Otterbein University and Kent State University will be live on Playbill, June 19, at 1PM ET, to answer questions about their specialized college theatre experiences, audition tips, and more. To submit a question, click here.



The talk is part of Playbill and The Growing Studio's new weekly series College Theatre Auditions. Each Friday at 1PM ET. Interviews will be available to watch on demand after the live streams at Playbill.com/CollegeThatreAuditions.



FREEDOM ON JUNETEENTH DEBUTS AS KARAMU HOUSE'S FIRST-EVER, STREAMING THEATRICAL PRODUCTION



Freedom on Juneteenth, an original theatrical production from America's oldest Black producing theatre, debuts on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 7PM EST/4PM PST on social media and streaming platforms.



Immediately following the theatrical program, Freedom on Juneteenth continues with a live, 30-minute panel discussion and interactive dialogue with community leaders on the recent developments of the #BlackLivesMatter movement (and the continuing police brutality and murders of African Americans).



CVLT PRESENTS THE TURN OF THE SCREW ON-LINE

Chagrin Valley Little Theatre will present The Turning of The Screw Hatcher's to an online audience on Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27.



A $13 admission, purchased via credit card or PayPal at CVLT.org, will give audience members password access to a private page in the Little Theatre's website on which they may view the specially pre-recorded performance at their convenience on either date.

Interpreting Henry James' eerie 1898 novella, Jeffrey Hatcher adds his own turns to the suspenseful tale of a young governess is charged with the care of two young children. When the specters of the estate's previous caretaker and her sadistic lover begin to make their presence known, the governess and the audience begin to question what is real and what is imaginary. Reserve Now



JOE'S PUB CONCERT OF THE GORGEOUS NOTHINGS



On June 20, Playbill presents a live stream release of Joe's Pub concert of The Gorgeous Nothings. Developed by Life Jacket Theatre Company.



The Gorgeous Nothings examines a prison on Welfare Island in NYC during the '30s where LGBTQIA+ folx were locked up. Conceived by Trevor Russ, the evening features moving performances of songs from the era.



Hosted by Gideon Glick, Telly Leung, and Beth Kirkpatrick, The Gorgeous Nothings stars Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots), James Jackson Jr. (A Strange Loop), Stephen DeRosa (Boardwalk Empire), The Skivvies' Nick Cearley, Aaron Kaburick (Mrs. Doubtfire), Devin Ilaw (Miss Saigon), Seth Sikes (Seth Sikes Sings... concert series), with special guest emcee Beth Kirkpatrick (Hello, Dolly!), and introduces Maclain Whelan Dassatti, Kyle Price, and Benjamin Walker.



The concert, which is a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will be available to stream for 48 hours beginning 8PM ET June 20.



APOLLO'S FIRE DEVELOPS NEW PERFORMANCE MODEL AND ANNOUNCES NEW SEASON



In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, AF launches a bold, new business model: "Attend the Concert in Person or At Home." (Tap title to access the announcement.)



Subscribers and ticket-buyers can choose to attend the concert in person, OR receive a password to watch the exclusive concert-video 1 week later at home.



At concerts, Apollo's Fire will implement Ohio's health guidelines at the time of each concert. This may include social distancing, facial masks, capacity limits, and quick temperature checks at the door (using digital forehead scanners)



GRAMMY-winning baroque orchestra announces its 29th season under founding Artistic Director Jeannette Sorrell. The season comprises 27 subscription concerts (six programs performed in multiple venues across Northeast Ohio); two "Baroque Bistro" programs presented at popular restaurants; and two sets of Family Concerts.



New this year, AF is offering interactive ZOOM events with featured performers and Visiting Scholar, Dr. Thomas Forrest Kelly.

