BWW Preview: NEWS ABOUT CPH, BORDERLINE FESTIVAL, BECK CENTER, CONVERGENCE CONTINUUM, WICKED @ PhSQ., BW THEATRE PROGRAM



Cleveland Play House 2021-2022 MAINSTAGE SEASON



Where Did We Sit on The Bus? by Brian Quijada

Oct 23 - Nov 14, 2021

This autobiographical solo show follows that kid from his childhood to adulthood as he explores his family's history, his identity as a first generation American, and what the world will be like for his future children



Light It Up! by Jason Michael Webb and Lelund Durond Thompson

Nov 27 - Dec 22, 2021

When the annual downtown Christmas tree lighting ceremony takes an unexpected turn, an array of Clevelanders step-forward to keep the spirit of the season alive. This world premiere musical features original pop, rock, gospel, and jazz holiday tunes.



The Three Musketeers, adapted from the classic novel by Alexandre Dumas

Feb 5 - 27, 2022

An adventurous tale of brave friends fighting injustice, is jam-packed with secret plots, treacherous spies, dazzling swordplay, and sweeping romance.



Antigone, freely adapted from the play by Sophocles.

Mar 5 - 27, 2022

In a dystopian near future, a war-torn nation struggles for peace and unity. This high-stakes timeless tale burns with contemporary relevance, as age and youth clash over the future.



I'm Back Now by Charly Evon Simpson

Apr 30 - May 22, 2022

Sara journeys to Cleveland to meet her birth mother, Elle, and discovers that they are descendants of Sara Lucy Bagby, the last person ever prosecuted under the Fugitive Slave Act. This world premiere play was commissioned through the Roe Green Fund for New American Plays.

To receive more information, visit www.clevelandplayhouse.com/subscribe.







BORDERLIGHT INTERNATIONAL THEATER AND FRINGE FESTIVAL



The 2021 BorderLight International Theatre + Fringe Festival announces the lineup for the 2021 BorderLight VIRTUAL Fringe Festival, which includes 33 distinct live streamed and on-demand virtual works, interactive and genre-bending online experiences, as well as self-guided audio adventures.



The shows will be available starting July 22-July 31 via BorderLight's website, with tickets ranging from free to $12, as well as many "pay-what-you-can" options. View the full lineup at www.borderlightcle.org.





BECK CENTER'S 2021-22 SEASON



Broadway Bound by Neil Simon

Featuring Broadway legend Austin Pendleton as Ben

September 10 - October 3, 2021, Senney Theater

The final play in Simon's semi-autobiographical trilogy (Brighton Beach Memoirs and Biloxi Blues), Broadway Bound.



The Exonerated by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen

October 8 - November 7, 2021, Studio Theater

This docu-drama recounts first-person narratives in dramatic form through the legal records of six wrongly convicted inmates.



Elf (The Musical) adapted by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan

December 3, 2021 - January 2, 2022, Senney Theater

This big-elf-living-in-a-small world comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity in a holiday bedazzled New York City.



Lizzi The Musical, music and Lyrics by Steven Cheklik-deMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Stevens Hewitt

February 4 - February 27, 2022; Senney Theater

A sexy, bloody American mythology, LIZZIE is set to a blistering score of hard rock featuring BWU musical theatre faculty and students.



Meteor Shower by Steve Martin

April 1 - May 1, 2022; Studio Theater

Pulls back the curtain on two married couples and the extreme transformation they can experience when the sky is the limit. You'll have a burning desire to find out what happens.



The Legend of Georgia McBride by Matthew Lopez

May 28- June 27, 2022, Studio Theater

A delightful, gender-bending farce...a funny and often glorious tribute to the art of drag...Lopez delivers a strong message on tolerance for the entire spectrum of human sexuality, while creating a barrelful of fun in the process.



Something Rotten!, book by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick, music and lyrics

July 8 - August 7, 2022, Senney Theater

Set in 1595 the story of two brothers, who just happen to be the nemeses of a little-known Mr. William Shakespeare, are desperate to write a hit play. A local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre will involve Singing, Dancing, AND Acting, all at the same time! Gasp! The brothers then decide to write a (wait for it) MUSICAL! The world's very first musical!







2021 MINI-SERIES AT CONVERGENCE-CONTINUUM



A Black Comedy by Elizabeth Meriwether

August 20-September 11

An unlikely and uncomfortable friendship exists between old-man alcoholic Jasper and socially awkward 17-year-old Oliver Parker. Sharply funny and keenly tragic, Oliver Parker! is anything but a typical coming-of-age story.



White by James Ijames

October 8 - 30

An exploration of black women's exploitation by feminism, by contemporary culture, and by white women.



The 20th Century Way by Tom Jacobson

December 2 - 18

The true story of two actors who hired themselves out to the Long Beach Police Department in 1914 to entrap "social vagrants" in public restrooms.







WICKED RETURNS TO PLAYHOUSE SQUARE

DEC. 8, 2021 - JAN. 2, 2022

TICKETS ON SALE MONDAY, AUGUST 2







WORD FROM BW'S MUSICAL THEATRE PROGRAM



Matthew Harris and Caitlin Houlahan will be returning to Girl from The North Country, John Kramer will be returning to The Book of Mormon and Zach Adkins is in Diana -- waiting to hear how auditions go this summer for everyone!



