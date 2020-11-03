BWW Preview: KEVIN MOORE, Managing Director of CPH, has died, Theatre in the Circle, TMTP and Beck go virtual, Dorothy Silver to brighten the small screen, and more...

Berko: Theatre in Cleveland during the Pandemic

Passing of Kevin Moore of Cleveland Play House

It is with great shock and sadness that Cleveland Play House shared the news of the passing of Managing Director Kevin Moore. On Saturday, October 24th, Kevin tragically died possibly due to a pulmonary embolism or heart attack. He was 59 years old.

(Side comment: Kevin was a warm and caring person. I, personally, will miss him, as will the entire CLE theater community.)

"STEERING INTO THE SKID" COMING VIRTUALLY ON NOVEMBER 24 @ 7 P.M.

Theatre in the Circle presents STEERING INTO THE SKID, a free online theatrical event that helps family members, caregivers, local businesses, and the broader community be in a conversation around the subject of dementia.

In 12 short, clever scenes the audience comes to know a loving couple and bear witness to the early progression of dementia.

"Our goal," said Theatre in the Circle's Mark Corcoran "is to assist community members and leaders consider new ways to think about memory loss and to become aware of local resources that support families who are dealing with a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer's Disease.

Presented by Theatre in the Circle, the program is co-hosted by Judson Services, Judson Foundation and the Alzheimer's Association Cleveland Area.

To learn more or register (starting November 2) for the free event go to https:skid-cleveland-112420.eventbrite.com Reservations are required. Attendance is limited.

TMTP's First VIRTUAL Cabaret!

Imagine being a songwriter who must tell an entire story in song--and pull it off in 3 minutes! But our songwriters are great storytellers. Think of Frank Loesser's "The Ugly Duckling" from Hans Christian Andersen. Or Hamlisch & Kleban's "Nothing" from A Chorus Line?

Concert will be available ON DEMAND November 5-8, 2020. Pay as you can.

Once you register, a personalized link will be emailed to you along with instructions and you'll have access to the show for 48 hours. Links are for single screen use only and cannot be shared.

Dorothy Silver IN ON THE GRILL Pay-What-You-Can and receive a private link! CLICK HERE TO WATCH As part of the 2020/21 season, Dobama Theatre presents The Soliloquy Project, a series of short films featuring memorable monologues from Dobama productions and notable contemporary playwrights. To watch part one, simply click on the red button above and Pay-What-You-Can to view.



This world premiere short film, the first in the series, features a performance by Dorothy Silver of the opening monologue from On the Grill, a play which had its American/English language premiere at Dobama Theatre.



To read the recent article in American Theatre magazine about Dobama's alternate programming for this unconventional 20/21 season and future plans, click here.

VERBS BALLET AND BLUEWATER CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: BUILDING BRIDGES TOGETHER

Verb Ballets and BlueWater Chamber Orchestra have joined forces to create, Building Bridges Together, a captivating collaboration designed, performed, and filmed specifically for virtual performance.

Featured repertory includes Heinz Poll's Adagio for Two Dancers set to Albinoni's Adagio and Broken Bridges by Michael Escovedo set to Shostakovich's Chamber Symphony.

BlueWater will also play Anton Webern's Langsamer Satz in a stand-alone performance.

Building Bridges Together

FULLY COMMITTED streamed by Beck Center starring Nick Koesters

Fully Committed, by Becky Mode, is a hilarious one-person comedy. Ideally suited for a virtual production, this theater piece solves the issue of how to keep a performer, crew, and the audience safe during a pandemic, all the while delivering great laughs. For the safety of the star, Nick Koesters, the crew, director, and audience members, this production will be filmed and distributed online.

Opening November 13 and running until November 29, 2020, patrons are invited to enjoy this virtual production in the comfort of their homes for $20 for an individual viewer, or $30 for two or more viewers, or a super fan price of $40. View this production during November 13 to November 29, at your convenience.

Some adult language.

RADIO ON THE LAKE RESCHEDULES THE BIRDS

Due to an uncertain weather forecast, and out of an abundance of caution for the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, Radio on the Lake Theatre's presentation of the radio play version of The Birds has been moved online. The performance will now take place via Zoom on Friday, October 30 at 7 pm.

Adapted from the Daphne DuMaurier short story, that served as the source material for the iconic Hitchcock film, this performance will feature one of the radio play genre's richest sound designs, brought to life to ROTLT's Artistic Director John Watts.

To receive a link to the October 30 performance, please email Caroline Breder-Watts at caroline@radioonthelaketheatre.org. To learn more about the company, visit https://radioonthelaketheatre.org/

