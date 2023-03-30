Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

World Premiere Of BANKERS Announced At Know Theatre

Bankers is for lovers of sci-fi, speculative fiction, and post-apocalyptic stories.

Mar. 30, 2023  
Know Theatre of Cincinnati's 25th Anniversary Season closes with a darkly funny and explosive world premiere by College-Conservatory of Music's chair of Acting Brant Russell and directed by the Know's Producing Artistic Director Andrew J. Hungerford.

Bankers is a home-grown world premiere, which first hit the stage as a developmental reading in the 2019 Cincinnati Fringe Festival. Andrew was immediately inspired by how Bankers used a futuristic, post-apocalyptic world to wrestle with immediate, real-world questions about environmental justice, community care, and how we come together in times of crisis. Andrew knew this show deserved a wider audience on the Know MainStage.

Brant's work has been a fixture at the Know for years. He appeared onstage as the Sheriff in Whisper House (2018), and directed The Hunchback of Seville (2015), Darkest Night at the Gnarly Stump (2016), The Man-Beast (2018), Theatre: A Love Story (2021) and Dickless (2021). Now, Cincinnati audiences can experience his singular wit and piercing insight as playwright of our latest world-premiere adventure.

Why Bankers, right now? Bankers is all about what we do when the chips are down on a societal level. It's about how we take care of ourselves, our community, and our world at large when we realize we're living in a world that's changed beyond recognition.

It's about finding the empowerment to take steps to build something greater than what came before, instead of giving into despair.

It's about how we deal with what's been broken beyond repair, and how we come together to find a way to mend it anyway.

Bankers is for lovers of sci-fi, speculative fiction, and post-apocalyptic stories.

It's for fighters for environmental justice.

It's for anyone who's ever grappled with moral questions about what we owe each other on a communal or a global scale. It's for anyone who's realized that the world can't be mended by one person - and who's decided to keep doing the work anyway.

It's for anyone who's had the urge to give apathy a strong poke in the eye.

It's for you.

Bankers opens April 21 and runs through May 14. Tickets are available on our website, knowtheatre.com, or by calling our box office at 513-300-5669.


