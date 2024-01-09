Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Cincinnati!
POPULAR
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Eric Byrd - GUYS AND DOLLS - The Carnegie
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rainy Edwards - AS YOU LIKE IT - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
Best Direction Of A Musical
Lindsey Augusta Mercer - KINKY BOOTS - The Carnegie
Best Direction Of A Play
Lynn Meyers - MORNING SUN - Ensemble Theatre Company
Best Ensemble
SPRING AWAKENING - UC-CCM
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Laura Glover - GASLIGHT - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Ryan Heinrich - MAN OF LA MANCHA - The Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre
Best Musical
SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - The Carnegie
Best New Play Or Musical
THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
Best Performer In A Musical
Delaney Benson - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - The Carnegie
Best Performer In A Play
Sara Mackie - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
Best Play
SWEAT - Ensemble Theatre Company
Best Production of an Opera
MADAME BUTTERFLY - Cincinnati Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brian Mehring - SWEAT - Ensemble Theatre Company
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Avery Reynolds - KINKY BOOTS - The Carnegie
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Monique Churchill - KINKY BOOTS - The Carnegie
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Allen R. Middleton - SWEAT - Ensemble Theatre Company
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
DISNEY’S MOANA - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati
Favorite Local Theatre
Ensemble Theatre Company
Videos
|Hello, Dolly!
The Carnegie (2/02-2/18)
|Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (2/17-2/26)
|Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles (Non-Equity)
Aronoff Center (4/20-4/20)
|Disney’s Finding Nemo JR.
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (4/20-4/29)
|Peter Pan
Aronoff Center (3/12-3/24)
|Beetlejuice
Aronoff Center (1/16-1/28)
|Clue
Aronoff Center (5/14-5/19)
|SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Aronoff Center (4/23-5/05)
|Hands on a Hardbody
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (6/08-6/30)
|August Wilson's How I Learned What I Learned
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (2/17-3/10)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You