Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards

By: Jan. 09, 2024

Cincinnati May Festival Unveils New Artistic Leadership Model And 2024 Schedule

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Eric Byrd - GUYS AND DOLLS - The Carnegie

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rainy Edwards - AS YOU LIKE IT - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

Best Direction Of A Musical
Lindsey Augusta Mercer - KINKY BOOTS - The Carnegie

Best Direction Of A Play
Lynn Meyers - MORNING SUN - Ensemble Theatre Company

Best Ensemble
SPRING AWAKENING - UC-CCM

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Laura Glover - GASLIGHT - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Ryan Heinrich - MAN OF LA MANCHA - The Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre

Best Musical
SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - The Carnegie

Best New Play Or Musical
THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

Best Performer In A Musical
Delaney Benson - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - The Carnegie

Best Performer In A Play
Sara MackieTHE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

Best Play
SWEAT - Ensemble Theatre Company

Best Production of an Opera
MADAME BUTTERFLY - Cincinnati Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brian Mehring - SWEAT - Ensemble Theatre Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Avery Reynolds - KINKY BOOTS - The Carnegie

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Monique Churchill - KINKY BOOTS - The Carnegie

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Allen R. MiddletonSWEAT - Ensemble Theatre Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
DISNEY’S MOANA - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati

Favorite Local Theatre
Ensemble Theatre Company



