Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Byrd - GUYS AND DOLLS - The Carnegie

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rainy Edwards - AS YOU LIKE IT - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

Best Direction Of A Musical

Lindsey Augusta Mercer - KINKY BOOTS - The Carnegie

Best Direction Of A Play

Lynn Meyers - MORNING SUN - Ensemble Theatre Company

Best Ensemble

SPRING AWAKENING - UC-CCM

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Laura Glover - GASLIGHT - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Ryan Heinrich - MAN OF LA MANCHA - The Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre

Best Musical

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - The Carnegie

Best New Play Or Musical

THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

Best Performer In A Musical

Delaney Benson - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - The Carnegie

Best Performer In A Play

Sara Mackie - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

Best Play

SWEAT - Ensemble Theatre Company

Best Production of an Opera

MADAME BUTTERFLY - Cincinnati Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brian Mehring - SWEAT - Ensemble Theatre Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Avery Reynolds - KINKY BOOTS - The Carnegie

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Monique Churchill - KINKY BOOTS - The Carnegie

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Allen R. Middleton - SWEAT - Ensemble Theatre Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

DISNEY’S MOANA - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati

Favorite Local Theatre

Ensemble Theatre Company