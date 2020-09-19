Warsaw Incline Theater Continues Open Air Cabaret Series

Performances take place on the Top Parking Deck at the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater.

A Series of Benefit Fundraiser Concerts for Cincinnati Landmark Productions continues on the Top Parking Deck at the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater in East Price Hill.

Cincinnati Landmark Productions announces the 'Open Air Cabarets at the Incline,' a series of benefit performances in support of the venerable west side non-profit arts group. All performances will take place on the top deck of the parking garage at the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater, with safety in mind.

Tables with 4 seats - sold each night for $80 - will be spaced over 12' apart on the parking deck, all with great views of a temporary stage next to the building. The musicians and singers will be a collection of Landmark Productions cast favorites and friends, performing songs from hit shows or pop tunes through the years. All shows begin at 8pm and last 90 minutes.

Tables are on sale now through the CLP Box Office. Call (513) 241-6550 Monday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. Advance sales are highly encouraged.

Upcoming shows:

Saturday, September 19 at 8pm (sold out)

Friday, September 25 at 8pm

Saturday, September 26 at 8pm

Friday, October 2 at 8pm

Saturday, October 3 at 8pm

Executive Artistic Director Tim Perrino promises a night of needed fun.

"Whether you know us from our 23 years at the Showboat, 19 years at the Covedale or 39 years of Cincinnati Young People's Theatre - you know that CLP brings the most exciting talent to our stages," Perrino said. "Up-and-comers, big local names and even stars from National Tours and Broadway will be performing at the 'Open Air Cabaret' at the Incline. They're devoting their time and talent to support our theaters during the crisis. Join them in their support while you enjoy their dazzling performances outdoors at the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater."

All proceed from the events will go toward Landmark Production operational costs. Due to mandated performance cancellations, the organization estimates a $1.5 million drop in revenue. But facility and overhead fixed costs remain during this trying time. Table sales for the Open Air Cabarets and other important fundraising initiatives will allow the organization to stay financially solvent, until normal operations can resume.

Seating will be capped at 32 tables (128 people) per night, for necessary safety and spacing. Parking for the event will be available in the lower level public parking garage, accessed from Matson Place, or on nearby neighborhood streets.

Carryout food from one of the nearby Incline District restaurants is encouraged; however outside drinks/alcohol will NOT be permitted to be brought on site. No coolers etc. Event staff will sell drinks outside at drink stations or in the lobby bar. Note that the lobby and restrooms will have posted occupancy limits. Landmark officials ask that attendees please respect the guidelines and wear masks inside at all times.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at (513) 241-6550.

