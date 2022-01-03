Vocal Arts Ensemble of Cincinnati Postpones THE SONG AMONG US

The Vocal Arts Ensemble of Cincinnati has elected to postpone its January 8 and 9 performances of "The Song Among Us" to a later date, to be announced. This postponement is prompted by production challenges exacerbated by the recent rise in positive COVID cases across the nation.

Ticket holders may complete this form or call the box office at 513.381.3300 for ticket options, including donations, exchanges, and refunds.

For more information visit: http://www.vaecinci.com/