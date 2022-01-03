Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vocal Arts Ensemble of Cincinnati Postpones THE SONG AMONG US

pixeltracker

This postponement is prompted by production challenges exacerbated by the recent rise in positive COVID cases.

Jan. 3, 2022  
Vocal Arts Ensemble of Cincinnati Postpones THE SONG AMONG US

The Vocal Arts Ensemble of Cincinnati has elected to postpone its January 8 and 9 performances of "The Song Among Us" to a later date, to be announced. This postponement is prompted by production challenges exacerbated by the recent rise in positive COVID cases across the nation.

Ticket holders may complete this form or call the box office at 513.381.3300 for ticket options, including donations, exchanges, and refunds.

For more information visit: http://www.vaecinci.com/


Related Articles View More Cincinnati Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Lesli Margherita Photo
Lesli Margherita
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez
Max von Essen Photo
Max von Essen

More Hot Stories For You

  • Sutter Street Theatre Will Present I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE
  • Oakland Theater Project Announces 2022 Season
  • MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW! Raises Over 6.2 Million Dollars for Theatrical Organizations
  • FORBIDDEN SPACES: A Virtual Cabaret Of Original Works Announced