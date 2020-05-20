Virtual Summer Camps Announced At The Children's Theatre Of Cincinnati

Due to COVID-19 and in the interest of social-distancing and keeping the health and safety of all local families in mind, The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati has moved all One-Week Summer Camps to an online platform for June & July 2020.

TCT is now offering week-long Musical Theatre Intensive Virtual Camps for three different age groups:

6 to 7 years old: Featuring Disney's 101 Dalmatians

8 to 10 years old: Featuring: Disney's Descendants

11 to 14 years old: Featuring The Addams Family

The deadline to register for June Camps is THIS FRIDAY, May 22 at 12 noon. (No exceptions due to TCT prep time required.)

TCT's Virtual Camps are designed to be fun! Here's what Campers can expect:

· 3 hours of activities daily Monday-Friday

· A balance of on-screen instruction and off-screen projects

· Small class sizes

· A bag full of supplies and activities to keep at home

· Live theatre arts training from TCT Professionals

· Pre-recorded tutorials

· Fun & memorable experiences

Tuition is just $100 for the week. with a choice of a morning half-day camp, or an afternoon half-day camp. Each half-day session will be three hours long, Monday-Friday.

Only a limited number of spots are available. Sign up today for these exclusive online camps and add a little structure to your child's summer at home.

Visit www.thechildrenstheatre.com/camps for more information or to register.

