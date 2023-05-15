Video: Watch the CCM Musical Theatre 2023 Senior Showcase

The hour-long showcase allows industry insiders and the general public to see this year's seniors perform hits from Broadway, Off-Broadway and pop favorites.

The University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music is presenting the Musical Theatre Class of 2023 Senior Showcase.

Watch below!

Explore CCM's virtual Musical Theatre Senior Showcase website to watch the performances and learn more about the Class of 2023.

The Showcase stars CCM's Musical Theatre Class of 2023: SJ Nelson, Zoey Johnson, Rose Messenger, Abby Tucker, Tate McElhaney, Julia Yameen, Alloria Frayser, August Bagg, Jess Zylstra, Alli Bossart, Zoe Mezoff, Stone Mountain, Haley Root, Sasha Spitz, Jenna Bienvenue, Garrett Van Allen, Delaney Benson, Jack D'Angelo and Sarah Pansing.

CCM Musical Theatre was the first program of its kind in the US, and it continues to be a leader in the industry. A four-year bachelor of fine arts (BFA) program, it was used by the National Association of Schools of Theatre in formulating the guidelines for the accreditation of Musical Theatre programs nationwide.

The program provides professional conservatory training designed to help singers, dancers and actors become accomplished musical theatre performers. Students participate in a number of productions while in residence and create a freshman and a senior showcase, the latter functioning as their New York debut for agents and casting directors. In addition, students undertake courses in English, history, psychology, dramatic literature, social and ethical issues and the humanities.

CCM Musical Theatre graduates are following careers as performers and creative artists in every facet of the entertainment industry. CCM Musical Theatre graduates are working on Broadway and throughout the nation in such productions as Anastasia, Hamilton, Waitress, The Book of Mormon, Pippin, Wicked, Jersey Boys, Les Miserables, Kinky Boots, Big Fish, Newsies and The Lion King. Students represent CCM in national and international touring productions, in dinner theatres and theme parks, on cruise ships, on television, in talent agencies, as producers and in many of the related entertainment fields. Learn more about CCM Musical Theatre.

Recommended For You