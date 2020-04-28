Tina Fey Will Appear At the International Thespian Festival - Virtual Edition

Tina Fey will make a guest appearance at the first-ever Virtual International Thespian Festival (ITF), happening June 22-26, 2020, on a screen near you. Fey will be asked to dialogue with participants about her own journey as a performer, which began as a student in high school theater. Fey's Mean Girls: The Musical, based on the screenplay Fey wrote 15 years earlier, earned the most Tony nominations of any Broadway musical in 2018.

Just as the in-person festival has done since 1941, Virtual ITF will host the best high school theatre of the year from across the country. This exciting new format will feature college and scholarship auditions, the inaugural International Thespian Excellence Awards Showcase (aka the ThespysTM), performances, workshops, masterclasses, and more.

"Students will love the opportunity to talk with Tina Fey, someone who started in their shoes and now has such a successful career in theatre, TV, and film," said Julie Cohen Theobald, Executive Director of the Educational Theatre Association, which produces the event. "Having a virtual event gives us great opportunities to connect with professionals who ordinarily wouldn't be able to attend in person."

Virtual ITF is open to all Thespians (members of the International Thespian Society, the Honor Society for middle and high school theatre students) and theatre students from around the world; their teachers, parents, and families; and colleges, industry leaders, and artists. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Those interested in being notified when it's time to register for Virtual ITF can sign up on the event website.





