The National's HOMECOMING FESTIVAL Returns To Cincinnati This September

Featuring The National, Patti Smith and Her Band, Pavement, The Walkmen, Weyes Blood, Arooj Aftab, Snail Mail, Bartees Strange, Julia Jacklin, The Drin, and more.
For the first time since its inaugural 2018 edition, The National's Homecoming Festival will return to Cincinnati on September 15-16.
Homecoming 2023 is the long-awaited return of a two-day event described by Billboard in 2018 as a "ritual of renewal, discovery and surprises in the place that's still home in their hearts."
This year's festival will be held at the ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park and will also feature performances from a host of beloved acts, including Patti Smith & Her Band, Pavement, Weyes Blood, and The Walkmen. The National will headline Friday and Saturday and perform a unique set each night as a thank-you to their fans.
"When we launched Homecoming in 2018, we were overwhelmed by the response from the community and by our renewed sense of connection to our hometown. It was such an exciting, memorable weekend and we've long hoped to bring it back," says The National. "We're honored to return to Cincinnati five years later and be joined by so many of our favorite musicians and friends."
Single-day, weekend and VIP passes will be on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 am ET. A preferred viewing and concessions area, as well as special Homecoming fanzine produced by longtime National collaborator Graham MacIndoe, are included with the VIP option. Members of The National's Cherry Tree fan club will have first crack at tickets through a May 18 presale beginning at 9 a.m. ET, and will receive early entry to the venue as well as the fanzine.
The National's new album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, was released on April 28 and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Alternative and Top Rock charts. Their appearance at Homecoming is part of an extensive 2023 tour, which begins May 18 in Chicago. The itinerary includes the band's debut performance at New York's Madison Square Garden on Aug. 18, which will also feature special guest Patti Smith & Her Band.
The lineup for Homecoming 2023 is as follows:
Friday
The National
Patti Smith & Her Band
The Walkmen
Arooj Aftab
Bartees Strange
Carriers
Ballard
Saturday
The National
Pavement
Weyes Blood
Snail Mail
Julia Jacklin
The Drin
Leo Pastel
