The Know Postpones Opening Night of THEATRE: A LOVE STORY

Due to concerns about a COVID exposure, rehearsal was briefly shut down, in accordance with the Know's safety protocols, until the full team was cleared to continue work. As such, the opening of Theatre: A Love Story has been changed to February 27.

In what we've all come to call "the Before Times," it was a common joke around the Know Theatre that oh my god, we do so much theatre. And we did, with hundreds of performance days every year. We've kept the home fires burning this year, but we miss the hum and bustle of theatre. We know you do too.

Theatre: A Love Story is a streaming multimedia show for everyone who loves theatre, and misses theatre, but who is sick of American theatre not living up to all it can and should be. It's a theatrical experience where you and four actors sort out all that we loved about coming together to tell stories, rage against what's wrong with everything, and rediscover what's worth fighting for. And when we say "theatre," we also mean the world.

If you love live performance, but have often been disappointed in the ways that it falls short, and yet you still keep coming back to it, this show is for you. Come along with us. Our theme for this season has been "We Can Rebuild It," but we can't rebuild it without you.

Theatre: A Love Story is a brand-new script by OBIE Lifetime Achievement Award-winning playwright Caridad Svich that honors the collaborative nature of theatre, and in that spirit, we are giving it a collaborative production. Three local directors, Brant Russell, Daryl Harris, and the Know's Associate Artistic Director

Tamara Winters, are co-directing the production. We're also welcoming local dance superstars Pones, Inc to the production with dance pieces choreographed by Pones Executive Director Kim Popa. Ryan Lewis will serve as the show's cinematographer.

The cast is four faces familiar to Know audiences: A.J. Baldwin (seen in this past December's Zack as well as last season's The Absentee), Montez O. Jenkins-Copeland (Red Bike, also by Caridad Svich, and Girlfriend), Elizabeth Chinn Molloy (In The Night Time (Before The Sun Rises), Mercury, SuperTrue) and Nathan Tubbs (The Absentee, Heavier Than...). The featured dancers are Courtney Duncan, Ian Forsgren, Ashley Morton, and Emily Vizina.

This production boldly hybridizes live theatre with filmmaking techniques, and performances will incorporate scenes livestreamed from the Know Theatre's mainstage with segments filmed on location around Cincinnati. (The first three weeks feature true livestream; the final two weeks of the run will be an on-demand recording of a captured live performance.)

Let's come together and build a theatre - and a world - that lets us dream again.

The Know Theatre takes the potential risks of making theatre in a pandemic very seriously, and we are taking all possible steps to ensure the safety of our cast and crew. Precautions include weekly COVID testing for all members of the production team, clearly delineated working spaces to ensure safe distancing, remote working whenever possible, mask-wearing at all times except when actors are performing, and regular disinfecting of the theatre.