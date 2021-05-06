The Children's of Cincinnati Announces The KeyBank Internship for Diverse Arts Administrators

The mission of The Children's of Cincinnati is to educate, entertain and engage audiences of all ages through professional theatrical productions and arts education programming. Now in its 101st season, TCT is the oldest professional theatre for young audiences in the country and is recognized as one of the top children's theatres in the nation. TCT brings art to life through three divisions: TCT MainStage at the Taft Theatre, TCT on Tour/WorkShops, and TCT Academy.

Arts organizations have the power to heal, uplift, and create lasting cultural change. The Change Fund at The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati was launched in October 2020 due to the generous funding of KeyBank Foundation. The Change Fund aims to create an inclusive culture and innovation through the addition of previously excluded voices. The generous donation from KeyBank Foundation provides exclusive funding for The Change Fund to implement projects dedicated to eight pillar areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, and access. TCT has currently identified these pillars as:

Internships for Diverse Arts Administrators Diverse Educators, Guest Speakers, Ambassadors, & Cultural Consultants Development of diversity-focused new works and adaptations Diverse Playwrights & Composers Diverse Directors & Choreographers Diverse Designers & Artists Diverse Production Crew Diversity-Focused Community Engagement Initiatives

The Change Fund seeks to offer opportunities for diverse individuals throughout the country including those of various races, ethnicities, religions, genders, abilities, socio-economic status, and more.

How It Works

The Change Fund at TCT will provide professional and educational opportunities for diverse people interested in pursuing a career in nonprofit/arts management through its internships for arts administrators. Internships will amplify the voices of individuals who have been historically underrepresented. The Change Fund will be an educational resource dedicated to projects that specifically and intentionally propel the perspectives of people who are of varying race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender, and more, for many years to come.

Interested participants may apply for internships related to their professional goals in non-profit arts management. Applicants may be aspiring non-profit marketing directors, CEOs, producers, development leaders, venue managers, and beyond. Interns will lead various programming efforts, share in mentorship by TCT leaders, partake in professional development, engage in networking opportunities with other arts and business leaders in the community, and will be provided with valuable educational opportunities pertaining to arts administration. Interns will also offer fresh expertise and perspective to TCT's operations and programming departments.

Interns will be provided a stipend of $500 per week as well as a housing allowance if from outside of the Greater Cincinnati region.

Eligibility

Applicants must be:

-Undergraduate or Graduate students, or recent Graduates, who identify with a diverse population

-Interested in pursuing a career in Arts Administration

- Available for a minimum of 20 but up to 35 hours per week for a maximum of twelve weeks during the fall.

How to Apply



Interested applicants should submit their resume/cover letter via submissions@tctcincinnati.com. In addition, please submit an essay not to exceed 500 words, or a video not to exceed five minutes, indicating how an arts administration fellowship at TCT is of interest to you and how it will impact you personally, and how you hope to impact TCT in the context of arts administration.

Applications must be received by May 31, 2021.