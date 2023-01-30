The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati PresentsÂ TCT ON TOUR Shows for 2023-24 Season

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT) will present four TCT On Tour productions to audiences around the region - and the country!

Kicking off the 2023-2024 touring season is the world-premiere PINOCCHIO: THE WOODEN BOY. Young and old audiences alike will enjoy TCT's unique and meaningful storytelling experiences.

Back by popular demand are the following tours:

A SEUSSIFIED CHRISTMAS CAROL - Four talented actors take the rhymes of Dr. Seuss and infuse them with the beloved story of A Christmas Carol - what could go wrong!?

HARRIET TUBMAN: STRAIGHT UP OUTTA' THE UNDERGROUND - Travel back in time to the Underground Railroad and learn about Harriet Tubman's efforts in freeing slaves

CINDERELLA WORE COWBOY BOOTS - Enjoy a western take on Cinderella's classic story in this highly interactive one-woman show

TCT's 45-minute touring shows provide great programming for schools, libraries, senior centers, community centers, arts centers, churches, or anywhere! Each production includes a live Q&A opportunity for audiences after the show. Book now on our website: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221903Â®id=136&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthechildrenstheatre.com%2Ftct-on-tour-form%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

TCT's 22-23 Touring Dates:

PINOCCHIO: THE WOODEN BOY: September 5 - October 29, 2023

A SEUSSIFIED CHRISTMAS CAROL: November 13 - December 22, 2023

HARRIET TUBMAN: STRAIGHT UP OUTTA' THE UNDERGROUND: January 15 - March 1, 2024

CINDERELLA WORE COWBOY BOOTS: January 22 - May 12, 2024

PINOCCHIO: THE WOODEN BOY

Touring Live: September 5 - October 29, 2023

45-minute storytelling experience, including a Q&A session

Ideal for Grades Pre-K-4

About the Show: "Dreams are what you make them" in this new adaptation of the classic children's fantasy. Geppetto, a lonely Italian toymaker, dreams of having a family, but when his wish is unexpectedly granted, he is shocked to be in the company of a talking puppet! When the two don't quite get along, Pinocchio ventures off on his own... Now, it's up to Geppetto to shape up and save Pinocchio from danger in this comedic cat-and-dog chase around Europe. Join Pinocchio as he learns important lessons in honesty and morality, while Geppetto has a few lessons to learn on growing up as well...

A SEUSSIFIED CHRISTMAS CAROL

Touring Live: November 13 - December 22, 2023

(Performances not available November 22-27)

50 minutes, including a Q&A session

Ideal for Grades PreK-4

About the Show: Back by popular demand!

Dickens' most beloved story, in wacky rhyming word,

Our classic Christmas show this year is better seen and heard!

From Ghosts of Past and Present, to Timmy Loo Hoo,

This festive holiday tale is a gift from us to you!

"A Seussified Christmas Carol" is not affiliated, endorsed, or sponsored by Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

HARRIET TUBMAN: STRAIGHT UP OUTTA' THE UNDERGROUND

Touring Live: January 15 - March 1, 2024

Also streaming on Broadway on Demand, available via Pick-A-Path Interactive

45-minute storytelling experience, including a Q&A session

Ideal for Grades 3-8

About the Show: Bring the past to the present and change the future with this one-woman interactive storytelling experience. Uncover the truth about America's 200-year-old struggle with slavery when you play a part in this historic retelling. On this journey, you'll follow Harriet Tubman, the most recognized conductor of the Underground Railroad. Nicknamed "Moses," Harriet Tubman lived up to her name by gaining her own freedom, as well as traveling back and forth from North to South over 19 times and freeing over 300 slaves.

CINDERELLA WORE COWBOY BOOTS

Touring Live: January 22 - May 12, 2024

45-minute storytelling experience, including a Q&A session

Ideal for Grades K-5

About the Show: "Hear, Ye! Hear, Yeee-Haw!" The King is throwin' a royal ball! In this one-woman show, our storyteller will round-up audiences as they get pulled into this hilarious, interactive and kneeslappin' adaption of Cinderella. That's right, pardner! Members of your audience become part of the action! Saddle up as Cinderella Wore Cowboy Boots lassos the power of childhood imagination to tell this rags-to-riches story in a way you will never forget.

Selected with state and national educational standards in mind, these TCT On Tour productions explore historical events, celebrate cultural heritage, and set the stage for learning.

Book now on our website: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221903Â®id=136&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthechildrenstheatre.com%2Ftct-on-tour-form%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

TCT creates a show companion activity packet for each show that relates to classroom curriculum standards. Use this for 30 minutes of self-guided, show-related activity with answer key. Study guides for each show will be added here: https://thechildrenstheatre.com/study-guides/

Watch an entire TCT on Tour show from any connected device! Digital passes for TCT's available Broadway On Demand shows are available for $225 per show per venue. See the current streaming shows here: https://thechildrenstheatre.com/current-season/