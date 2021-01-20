The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati Presents GARFIELD THE MUSICAL

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati has announced a production of Garfield The Musical! The production is digitally streaming January 28-February 14, 2021 and there are public performances January 21 - February 14.

In this musical adaptation of everyone's favorite sarcastic tubby tabby, Garfield awakens to find his birthday - the most important day of the year - has fallen on a Monday. The horror! To make matters worse, all his friends - Jon, Odie, Arlene, and even his nemesis, Nermal - have completely forgotten it's his big day. Only his beloved teddy bear, Pookie, understands his disappointment.

Feeling rejected, Garfield leaves the comforts of home but soon realizes in the outside there's no T.V., the food is garbage (literally), and animal control is always just around the corner. In the end, Garfield learns little things like, you know, the value of friendship and that "home is where the heart - and the food - is."

Learn more at https://thechildrenstheatre.com/shows/garfield-the-musical-with-cattitude/.