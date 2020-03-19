The Children's Theatre Of Cincinnati Cancels MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR.; Announces Upcoming Schedule

The Children's Theatre Of Cincinnati has released the following statement:

Although we are weeks away from opening Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR., the final MainStage production in The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's 100th Anniversary Season, we feel that it is in the best interest of our patrons, artists, staff, and volunteers to cancel all performances of this production.

However, we are pleased to announce Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. will become part of The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's 20-21 season, landing in the last slot and running April 17-April 26, 2021. This production will take the place of PRINCESS & FROG, which will move to a future season.

Producing Artistic Director, Roderick Justice said: "During WW2, the women of the Junior League leading The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati were faced with the same problem we are today. Yet, that did not stop their mission to engage their audience through new and innovative methods. They took to radio to broadcast their shows and kept the mission alive. In the digital age, you can count on TCT to continue to engage our patrons during this difficult time. Our creative staff is working hard to provide entertaining, educational and engaging digital content until we are back to 100%. Continue to follow TCT on social media as we release archival production footage, photos of past productions, podcasts, and more! Furthermore, we know how excited many of you were for our season closer, Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. The impeccable artistry, production development, and valuable time spent on the production will not be lost. We are elated to be able to slide the production into the final spot of our 101st season. To those of you who were excited for PRINCESS & FROG don't worry! The production will be hopping into a future season! So, stay tuned. Your health is the utmost importance to us and we know the value live entertainment brings during times like this. We will be here for you and look forward to seeing our patrons (in person) as soon as possible."

Single ticket purchases will be automatically refunded through Ticketmaster but we ask, if you are able, to please consider making a gift to TCT to ensure our sustainability during this difficult time. You'll be helping to keep the theatre alive and the arts vibrant in Cincinnati. We've been a part of the health and well-being of students and families in and around Cincinnati for 100 years. Now we ask that you help us stay healthy. Here's a link to make a gift: www.tinyurl.com/GiveTCT

Subscribers may receive a refund of ¼ of their subscription. You may request this refund by emailing tickets@tctcincinnati.com.

Subscriptions and Flex Passes are on sale now for the 2020-21 season, which also includes: DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS, ELF THE MUSICAL JR., DOCTOR DOLITTLE JR. Visit www.thechildrenstheatre.com for more information.

All TCT Academy Classes, Spring Break Camps, and Private Lessons will also be canceled through May 31, 2020. TCT Staff will be in contact starting March 23 with all parents/guardians that have a student currently registered in a Spring 2020 class. You'll be emailed refund options on March 23rd, 2020. To that end, if you are able, please consider allowing us to direct your refund as a gift to TCT instead. Please have patience with us as we anticipate a high volume of requests.

In response to COVID-19 and school closures, we have made the TCT On Tour production of SUFFRAGETTES: WITH LIBERTY AND VOTING FOR ALL free of charge for teachers and parents to use with online curricular plans. Written by playwright Mary Tensing, with music from singer-songwriter Tracy Walker, SUFFRAGETTES is available at www.youtube.com/tctcincinnati and is a great curricular theatrical performance for students to watch while they learn at home.

Managing Director & CEO, Kim Kern said: "It is our hope the preventative measures taking place to limit gatherings will benefit public health and slow the spread of COVID-19. We wish you and your family health and well-being and appreciate your patience and understanding during this time. Please be kind to one another during this very difficult time and stay well."

