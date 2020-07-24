The Carnegie Creative Disruption Committee Announces Digital Auditions for GODSPELL

The Carnegie Creative Disruption Committee has announced that they will be hosting auditions by digital submissions for their first production, GODSPELL. This uplifting musical will be presented in an innovative format across Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park's 3-acre campus. Featuring physically distant staging and small group audience tours through the production, this will be like no production of GODSPELL you've experienced before!

A Musical Based Upon The Gospel According to St. Matthew

Music and Additional Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

Conceived by John-Michael Tebelak

Performance dates will be September 12 and 13, 2020 at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park

Rehearsals will take place digitally on evenings and weekends August 10- September 9.

Outdoor, in-person rehearsals at Pyramid Hill on September 10 and 11 (these will be daytime rehearsals, but we will do our best to work with people's work schedules where needed.)

AUDITIONS BY VIDEO SUBMISSION ONLY. WHAT TO SEND:

A sample of your singing. Anything you already have recorded or 32 bars of a musical theatre song in the style of the show.

Your best joke, funny story, or anecdote. We're looking for an ability to tell stories engagingly. Feel free to improvise. Or send a recorded monologue that you already have ready to go.

If you play an instrument, send a little snippet of you playing!

A note indicating what roles you are willing to accept from the list at the bottom of this notice as well as if you play an instrument!

Please note audition videos due by July 31st. This is a tight turnaround. Please don't worry too much about video quality. Send whatever you have to be considered. Please send a video with a resume and headshot attached to Maggie Perrino, mperrino@thecarnegie.com by July 31st. Links preferred to video files, but either is acceptable. Links to personal websites that offer digital copies of headshot and resume and/or singing and acting reels will be accepted.

ALSO NOTE:

You will be asked to turn in a full list of conflicts for dates August 10-September 13 if being considered for a role. Please have that prepared if asked to provide this info.

No performance conflicts will be accepted.

All roles open to any race, gender identity, age, or body type. The Carnegie CDC is committed to a culture of equity that welcomes and respects diverse artistic voices.

COMPENSATION INFORMATION:

The Carnegie CDC defines paid roles in each of its projects that charge admission. Those roles are supported by the volunteer work of others who recognize the need to create revenue for their fellow theatre-makers who are out-of-work at this time.

GODSPELL will offer 8 paid performance roles. It will also offer community performance opportunities in the ensemble. The ensemble roles are not paid.

The 8 performance roles will be paid as part of a profit-sharing program at the end of the show. The amount paid out will directly depend on how many tickets are sold.

The Carnegie CDC takes 25% of profits for ongoing work, while 75% of profits will be equally split among the defined paid roles (8 actors and 2 production roles.)

All cast members must feel comfortable rehearsing outside, walking significant distances, complying with temperature and symptom checks as well as wearing masks as part of rehearsal and performance protocols.

AVAILABLE PAID ROLES:

Jesus - High Tenor G#; the driving force of the show. The one with the most energy, humor, and will-power. Gentle but with strength. The type of person others naturally follow.

Judas/John the Baptist - Baritone E. Must portray attributes of both biblical characters; he is Jesus' "right-hand man" and most devoted disciple and then doubter and - ultimately - the betrayer. Charismatic, like Jesus, but in a revolutionary way. The most "serious" of the group, but must still possess a good sense of physical comedy.

6 Philosophers/Apostles - Listed below are the vocal ranges of the musical numbers. Please use this as a type of "character breakdown" since all philosophers/apostles will be addressed by their actual names. Must have experience with harmony and improv. Any special "tricks," ability to play musical instruments, or overall personal quirks are encouraged!

"Day by Day" - Mezzo-Soprano

"Learn Your Lessons Well" - Mezzo-Soprano

"Bless the Lord" - Soprano, High A

"All Good Gifts" - Tenor, High A

"Light of the World" - Baritone, E

"Turn Back, O Man" - Alto, D below Middle C

"By My Side" - Alto

"We Beseech Thee" - Tenor, High D

AVAILABLE UNPAID ROLES:

16 Community Ensemble Roles: Strong singers/actors with capable movement ability; strong storytelling and physical comedy skills also desired.

GODSPELL presented through special arrangement with Theatre Maximus, 1650 BROADWAY, SUITE 606, NEW YORK, NEW YORK 10019. For more information about GODSPELL or to find out how you can become part of The Carnegie CDC or for more information, email mperrino@thecarnegie.com or visit www.thecarnegie.com.

