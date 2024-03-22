THE MATCH GAME Comes to Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati will present the world premiere dramedy The Match Game by Steven Strafford. The 2022 winner of the Jackie Demaline playwriting competition, this hilarious story sees a family upside-down as they do everything but tell the truth to get what they need. Playing April 13 – May 5, 2024. Directed by Jared D. Doren. Premiere Sponsor is John Goering.

Steph has typical mid-life woes on her plate: a precocious daughter about to graduate high school and an absentee father who just moved in, who may or may not be faking dementia. Oh, and did we mention she has a little bit of cancer? Steph has ulterior motives for letting in her dad and a grand scheme to pull it off. When the family gathers for a birthday party with a hidden agenda, they’re forced to confront the truths they’ve been too afraid to acknowledge. This world premiere dramedy hilariously reflects on how families aren’t always well matched.

“To be able to nurture, foster, and see to fruition someone’s creation is what theatre is about,” explains ETC Producing Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyers. “We’re thrilled to bring to life the world premiere of The Match Game. It’s exactly the outcome that Jackie Demaline wanted, which was not only to encourage, but to actually produce a play that came across our desk from the competition named in her honor. The fact that we’re going to create something that came out of her spirit and generosity is exciting.”

About the Cast

Jennifer Joplin (Steph) is a graduate of Wright State University and is the director of development at Ensemble Theatre. Originally from St. Louis, she has called this region her artistic home for almost thirty years. Jen is a member of Actor’s Equity with regional credits that include Aimee in The Humans and Rosemary in Outside Mullingar, Ensemble Theatre; Mrs. Hubbard in Murder on the Orient Express, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park; Jaques in As You Like It and Cleopatra in Cleopatra, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company; Virginie in The Man-Beast, Know Theatre of Cincinnati; and two of her one-person shows premiering at the Cincinnati Fringe Festival.

Deb G. Girdler (Deb) has appeared numerous times on Ensemble Theatre’s stage, often as the villain in the holiday shows. Some of her ETC credits include The Dancing Princesses, Cinderella, Hands on a Hardbody, Around the World in 80 Days, Sleeping Beauty, Alice in Wonderland, The Great American Trailer Park Musical, and The Frog Princess. Deb has appeared at the Olney Theatre as the Fairy Godmother in Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, as well as in La Cage Aux Folles at the Gateway Playhouse in New Jersey. She can be seen in the feature films Carol and First Kill. A CCM graduate, she began her career on the Showboat Majestic and has worked off-Broadway, in regional theatre, and in summer stock for over 30 years.

Bruce Cromer (Johnny) was last seen at Ensemble Theatre in St. Nicholas, as well as The Legend of Georgia McBride, An Iliad, Underneath the Lintel, Next Fall, Time Stands Still, Wayfarer’s Rest, Blue/Orange, Next to Normal, and Freud’s Last Session. Bruce is a Professor Emeritus of acting and movement at Wright State University and a Certified Teacher of Stage Combat Emeritus with the Society of American Fight Directors. He has acted with the Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, St. Louis Repertory Theatre, and more. He played Kim Burke in the film Dark Waters with Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway in 2019. He is member of Actors’ Equity Association.

Jared Joplin (Brian) returns to the Ensemble Theatre stage after last appearing in Grand Horizons. He has also appeared locally, regionally, in New York, and in internationally. Some favorite roles include Mr. Darcy in Pride and Prejudice, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company; Player #2 in Shipwrecked, Insight Theatre Company; Mr. Gilmer in To Kill a Mockingbird, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park; and Susan in Thieves, Baumhouse Theatre.

Allen R. Middleton (Alan) returns to the Ensemble Theatre stage after last appearing in Sweat. His theatre credits include Proof, Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical, The Lion in Winter, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, and Next Fall. His feature film credits include Lost & Found in Cleveland, Curvature, Alligator Alley, and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Allen appeared on television for five seasons on the cult SyFy Network series FTL Newsfeed. He is a graduate of the Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama.

Savannah Boyd (Nora) makes her Ensemble Theatre debut with this production. Some of her favorite credits include playing Sandy in Grease with Cincinnati Young People’s Theatre and Ellie in Disney's Freaky Friday, Lois Lane/Bianca in Kiss Me, Kate, and Woman 2 in My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra with Cincinnati Landmark Productions.

Henry Howland (Sean) makes his Ensemble Theatre debut with this production. He is a New York City-based actor from Cincinnati and has worked across the United States in regional productions including You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown and Rent at Scranton Shakespeare Festival; Cinderella, Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre; and Cornelia Street, The Actor’s Studio NYC.



Production team: Brian c. Mehring (Resident Scenic & Lighting Designer), Maria Fernanda Ortiz Lopez (Costume Designer), Matt Callahan (Sound Designer), Emily Egner (Choreographer), Hannah Dringenburg (Wig Designer), Mel Bennett (Fight Director), Shannon Rae Lutz (Properties Curator & Design Assistant), Jacob Dowell (Technical Director), and Chris Lipstreu (Associate Production Manager). Production Stage Manager is Regina Pugh. Assistant Stage Manager is Lexi Muller.